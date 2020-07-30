Cosby: Where should the statues go?

By James Cosby
Cosby is a retired federal trial attorney living in Roanoke County.
Columnist Bob Gibson recently inquired rhetorically (July 19 commentary) where the statues of Generals Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and many other Confederates should go as they come down in Richmond, Charlottesville and other localities in Virginia. The Roanoke Times has also raised this question. Here are some suggestions.
I have long thought that Monument Avenue in Richmond is a beautiful boulevard but oppressive to African-Americans with its glorification of the Confederacy and the leaders of the “Lost Cause”. I am pleased to see the Confederate statues come down, but as a retired attorney, I don’t approve of the way it has been handled by “executive action” using “emergency authority” the mayor claimed he had (which was contrary to state law and to the advice of the City Attorney).
Having said that, the statues of Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury have been removed. The statue of Lee still stands and is currently protected by court order until pending litigation about its removal is resolved. In Charlottesville, statues of Lee and Jackson still stand but will likely be removed under the new State laws which went into effect July 1st. Statues of Confederate soldiers guard a number of our courthouses and are understandably offensive to our Black citizens. Here are my suggestions for their disposition.
There are two fine artistic equestrian statues of Lee, one in Richmond and one in Charlottesville. Both portray Lee in his Confederate uniform. Donate one of them to Gettysburg National Battlefield Park where Lee reached the pinnacle of his Confederate military career. Lee’s statue would be added to the numerous others portraying the history of the battle and be well-maintained by park personnel. Donate the other to the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park where Lee reached the nadir of his Confederate career in defeat. That statue could be placed at the McLean House, the site of the surrender.
The statue of Stonewall Jackson should be placed in the Chancellorsville National Battlefield where Jackson was shot and wounded by pickets of his own troops in darkness and died days later just two months before Gettysburg.
The statue of General Stuart should be donated to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc. pursuant to the request of Dr. J.E.B.Stuart V, a Richmond orthopedic surgeon and direct descendant.
As a young naval officer, Matthew Fontaine Maury studied naval meteorology and navigation charting the winds and currents and published books which set international standards. He resigned his commission in the United States Navy in 1861 and served in the Confederate Navy. After the war, he was pardoned by the federal government and returned to Virginia accepting a teaching position at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. He died in 1873 and is buried in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.
The statue of Maury on Monument Avenue depicted Maury as the “Pathfinder of the Seas” more so than a Confederate commander. He is seated below a large globe of the world with a seafaring theme. Maury is remembered more as a scientist, navigator and educator than a Confederate rebel. Maury Hall at the University of Virginia is named for him and has been used by the Department of Naval Science since World War II. U.Va., Virginia Military Institute, Nauticus National Maritime Center in Norfolk and Hollywood Cemetery where he is buried would all be appropriate places for the Maury monument.
Religion and ethics teach us about the recognition of fault (sin) and the virtue of confession, forgiveness, and redemption. I believe that and try not to be a “one issue” person. None of us is free from fault or error.
All of the people mentioned above had the fault of supporting the Confederacy and the abhorrent practice of slavery. But shall they and the entirety of their lives be judged on this one issue? I say no, let us grant them redemption.
I am thankful the monuments are gone or going, but we should find respectful places for their final repose. The places I have suggested meet that test, would add to historical interpretation and are economical. The cost of removal would probably be partially borne by the recipients. The cost of future maintenance should be minimal as the parks and battlefields are already in existence. No great capital expense would be incurred.
Next is the challenge of suggesting people who, and events which, might be appropriate replacements on those pedestals.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!