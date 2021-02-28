Court: We need the Affordable Care Act

I am 30 years old. My husband and I both work full-time, and we have four kids ages six and under. Our health insurance is through Virginia Medicaid.
My husband is hypertensive and requires medication to control it. In 2010 I was diagnosed with a rare eye condition called Keratoconus that affects one in every two thousand people. As a result, I am legally blind. I require prescription contact lenses that cost $5,000 for a six-month supply. Without Medicaid, I could not afford those lenses.
In June 2018 I gave birth to two healthy twins boys. If it weren’t for Medicaid, I do not know how I would have made it to see my high-risk specialist that was forty-five minutes away because of vehicle issues.
I am also a Black woman. That’s something that hasn’t changed in thirty years. That’s something I was yesterday, am today, and will be tomorrow. COVID has affected my community more than any other race in America.
If the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, my husband and I will have preexisting conditions that will prevent us from being insured, and from having the life changing medications we need to function productively as parents and as normal human beings.
Just like our tax dollars pay for Rep. Morgan Griffith to have the best health care people like me could only dream of, citizens should have that same care! If the Affordable Care Act is terminated, millions of people will be left without health care and will be headed toward a future that leads them to bankruptcy where they could possibly lose their homes and suffer even more.
COVID-19 has increased the number of people with preexisting conditions at rapid rates. The lasting effects of COVID for some people are fatigue, shortness of breath, achy joints, foggy thinking, loss of sense of smell, damage to heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. Ask yourself, what will the person who has been on their job for years do now that she or he has these lasting effects from COVID and loses their job? How will they be able to afford care, especially if Medicaid expansion ends? How will they be able to afford medication? These are the things I have to think about.
Bottom line is, it’s not socialism when we take care of one another, it’s called a social safety net and a socially responsible use of tax payer funds to benefit the people who pay taxes. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility, and it has created health insurance exchanges that prevent companies from denying service or increasing charges due to preexisting conditions.
This should be a time that America comes together. This should be a time where we show every other nation that we stay true to our words and stand strong together. We can only be the example when we reassure this nation, the land of the free, that basic human rights such as health care are a fundamental necessity.
When we say “We the PEOPLE” is that what we really mean? Or does it just sound good? They say America needs to heal, but how can an entire nation heal when we cannot even agree on basic civil rights? We all know how it feels to lose someone. Most of us know someone who has died from COVID or has died from an illness that if they only had access to health care could have seen another tomorrow.
This is the time when we stop judging one another based on economic status and race and start looking at each other’s morals and integrity. A time where we care if our neighbor is okay. This is the time to be united.
Court is a member of the Washington County Chapter of Virginia Organizing. She lives in Bristol.