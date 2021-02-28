Court: We need the Affordable Care Act

COVID-19 has increased the number of people with preexisting conditions at rapid rates. The lasting effects of COVID for some people are fatigue, shortness of breath, achy joints, foggy thinking, loss of sense of smell, damage to heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. Ask yourself, what will the person who has been on their job for years do now that she or he has these lasting effects from COVID and loses their job? How will they be able to afford care, especially if Medicaid expansion ends? How will they be able to afford medication? These are the things I have to think about.

Bottom line is, it’s not socialism when we take care of one another, it’s called a social safety net and a socially responsible use of tax payer funds to benefit the people who pay taxes. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility, and it has created health insurance exchanges that prevent companies from denying service or increasing charges due to preexisting conditions.

This should be a time that America comes together. This should be a time where we show every other nation that we stay true to our words and stand strong together. We can only be the example when we reassure this nation, the land of the free, that basic human rights such as health care are a fundamental necessity.