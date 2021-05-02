Cox: Civility in campaign's final days

To win in November, we have to unify against the Democrats’ failures and march toward victory.

I have always tried my best to be an honest broker, and maintain civility when the going gets tough. So it’s frustrating to watch Republicans use inflammatory mailers, text messages, and ads in an effort to tear each other down. Our conservative principles are best exemplified by our records.

It’s time we put an end to the manipulative politicking and restore character and integrity to what has been a turbulent primary season for Virginians..

With all the negativity going on out there, I decided it was time to step up and say something nice about my fellow candidates. Over the past few months, we’ve gotten to know each other at forums and other campaign events. While I’ll be the first to say we don’t all agree on everything, I do respect my opponents and have no fear in saying nice things about them.

Amanda Chase was nice enough to speak at my campaign kickoff in 2019. I haven’t agreed with everything she’s said and done, but she’s true to herself, and there’s something to be admired about that.

Sergio de la Pena, has a beautiful family, and it’s inspiring to see how they travel with him and support him every step of the way.