Cox: Economy was best under Trump

I’m no fan of President Trump, but I am a fan of facts. Nancy Liebrecht’s recent column (“We’re paying for Trump’s ignorance,” Oct. 6) purported to be about facts, but I have issues with at least two of her statements. First, she claims that the economy was “roaring along” when Barack Obama’s presidency ended. Actually Obama presided over one of the slowest recoveries on record after a recession. The best economy since World War II was on Donald Trump’s watch just before the pandemic hit. And unemployment for Blacks and Latinos was at an all-time low.

How much of this was due to Trump? It’s difficult to know because, as economists like to point out, we will never know the counterfactual. But my opinion is that his deregulation and tax cuts did contribute to the booming economy (although it was irresponsible to cut taxes and not cut spending). I agree that his trade war with China hurt the economy and his anti-immigrant stances slowed the influx of talented people who could help the economy grow. His record on the economy is a mixed bag, but probably more positive than negative. I have lots of problems with President Trump, but as far as the economy goes, I think we have to give him his due.