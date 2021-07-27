Crawford and Goedert: Citizens Should Engage with Redistricting Commission, Despite Recent Editorial

In the past, no such meetings were held, and no such opportunities for citizens to engage were permitted. Decisions were made between politicians via handshake deals behind closed doors. There was no constitutional mandate for transparency, public input, or bipartisan cooperation. Nor was there an archive of all of the commission’s meetings, data and correspondence. Those days are mercifully behind us.

While democracy is messy and no commission structure is perfect, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the work of Virginia Redistricting Commission is leaps and bounds more transparent, responsive, and accountable than it has ever been.

But it will only be successful if the Commission hears from you. No group of 16 individuals can know about every community in every region of Virginia -- no matter where they are from. We as Virginians have the responsibility to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities for public engagement in the coming months.