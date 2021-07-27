Crawford and Goedert: Citizens Should Engage with Redistricting Commission, Despite Recent Editorial

Last year, a broad coalition of academic experts in elections, good governance and gerrymandering endorsed Amendment 1, the statewide ballot referendum to form the Commonwealth’s first bipartisan, citizen-led redistricting commission.
It was also endorsed by every major newspaper in the Commonwealth, including the Roanoke Times, which said the commission “represented a major step away from partisan gerrymandering” and that the referendum was “the most consequential vote on the November (2020) ballot.”
In the slew of public endorsements, most readily admitted that the Amendment wasn’t perfect, but that by any objective measure, it presented a major leap forward for Virginia voters who cared about transparency, accountability, and fairness in their elections.
That’s why this week’s editorial from the Roanoke Times about the Virginia Redistricting Commission stopped us in our tracks. In it, they boldly declared that the commission is “not turning out the way we thought it would.”
The impetus for writing Monday’s editorial was the recent resignation of Commissioner Marvin Gillium from Bristol, leading to a vacancy that was filled by a resident of the town of Forest.
The piece correctly points out that the Commission’s new makeup has a lack of representation from Southwest Virginia. As residents of Blacksburg, we agree. The region deserves an institutional voice, and we think Mr. Gillium’s departure was disappointing to see in this respect.
Having said that, we flatly reject the Roanoke Times’ cynical attitude when it comes to saying “it would be nice — more than nice — if someone from Southwest Virginia had some say in how those new lines get drawn.”
They do, and it would have been nice — more than nice — if the newspaper provided proper context about how Virginians from the region can have their voices heard in this process for the first time in the history of our Commonwealth.
Make no mistake: citizen participation is the cornerstone of Virginia’s new redistricting process. As of this writing, there have been 19 public meetings of the full commission (all of which provided opportunities for citizens to speak), and 16 regional hearings have been scheduled specifically to solicit feedback from different geographic areas of Virginia. This includes a public hearing for Southwest happening later this week.
The recent opinion article neglected to mention any of these opportunities for citizens to engage with the Commission, and it was an egregious omission on the part of the editorial board.
Allow us to provide the specifics not included in the recent editorial: the virtual hearing to solicit public comment about Southwest Virginia’s electoral districts will take place Thursday, July 29 at 4:00 p.m. Residents can register to speak online at https://virginiaredistricting.org. Registration closes 24 hours ahead of time.
In the past, no such meetings were held, and no such opportunities for citizens to engage were permitted. Decisions were made between politicians via handshake deals behind closed doors. There was no constitutional mandate for transparency, public input, or bipartisan cooperation. Nor was there an archive of all of the commission’s meetings, data and correspondence. Those days are mercifully behind us.
While democracy is messy and no commission structure is perfect, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the work of Virginia Redistricting Commission is leaps and bounds more transparent, responsive, and accountable than it has ever been.
But it will only be successful if the Commission hears from you. No group of 16 individuals can know about every community in every region of Virginia -- no matter where they are from. We as Virginians have the responsibility to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities for public engagement in the coming months.
In its initial endorsement of Amendment 1 in 2019, the Roanoke Times warned against those who relied on bad faith arguments to attack the credibility of a bipartisan solution to the obviously broken redistricting system by saying: “We’re not as cynical as some: We actually believe most legislators are in Richmond to do what they think is best for the state, even if their conception of what is best sometimes differs from ours.”
It was disheartening to see that the editorial board ignored their own advice. Instead of encouraging public participation later this week, the recent piece made it seem like Southwest Virginia would be left in the dust. But the facts tell another story.
Ben Crawford is a former faculty member at Virginia Tech’s Institute for Leadership and Volunteer Development. Nicholas Goedert is a nationally-renowned professor of political science at Virginia Tech, researching on legislative elections and political gerrymandering.