Crawford: Now is time to push for renewables

One of the unfortunate effects of Trump’s presidency was the distraction from our biggest challenge, rapid climate change, but the tide has turned, hopefully not too late.
Wind and solar are the big clean energy producers, with wind in the lead and solar making impressive gains. My focus is wind power, having taken part in discussions, some dramatic, regarding Rocky Forge Wind and Poor Mountain Wind.
I’ve seen that most opposition involves location and resulting visibility. “Not here”! But, “somewhere else” is easier said than done. The location question, the characteristics that determine site selection, needs closer attention.
Currently, a potential site must be on suitably zoned private land with an owner agreeable to a lease. There is only one wind farm on U.S. Forest Service land, Deerfield Wind, in Vermont. No such development has been attempted in our U.S.F.S. region. Complications for such are significant.
Proximity of transmission lines is a major consideration, involving issues of environmental impact and expense. A developer might get permits for a wind farm, but not for the power line.
Residences must be far enough away that impact is acceptable.
Altitude is a key determinant. Higher means greater wind speed.
Proximity of highways and roads that can handle the large-scale equipment matters.
Prospects for bird and bat mortality are big concerns. Location of Important Bird Areas is very helpful. IBA is a global program developed by Birdlife International and administered in the U.S. by Audubon. Especially sensitive areas are identified on maps available online. To protect bats, Rocky Forge will turn off their turbines from dusk to dawn, between mid-March and mid-November, except when wind speed is above 15 mph, or temperature is below 38 degrees.
Virginia is one of nine states with no utility-scale on-shore wind. All our neighboring states except Kentucky have wind farms. West Virginia has six, with another recently proposed. In a survey by Roanoke College about 10 years ago, 87% of respondents favored wind development in our region.
There is concern that once we open the door to wind development, we will have turbines all along our mountain ridges. In reality, if we had wind farms on all of the potential sites, they would make up a short list, and few people in western Virginia would be able to see one without significant travel. The interpretive panel at the Mill Mountain Star overlook, which gives distances to visible peaks and ridges, is an excellent opportunity to get a sense of how visible objects will be at various distances.
Clean Power for America tells us that in 2020, the country added 6,309 megawatts of new wind power in the first nine months, a jump of 72 percent over the same period in 2019. Additionally, all signs point to a strong 2021. The wind industry directly employs 120,000 Americans, with 26,000 of those jobs at more than 530 American factories making wind turbine components. Wind jobs are expected to continue to grow throughout the coming decade and will help power the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
Off-shore wind is picking up speed, with seven turbines now in service off the East Coast, and big plans in the works from North Carolina to Maine. As a rule-of thumb, on-shore wind typically gives twice the power for your buck, compared to off-shore wind, but many high-population areas are on the coast, giving off-shore and coastal development added value.
Virginia’s dramatic commitment to renewable energy includes buying power from Rocky Forge Wind in Botetourt County. Construction will likely begin soon. The developer, Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, also has a 180-megawatt project in the oven, Pinewood Wind, in Pulaski County. Poor Mountain Wind was issued permit by Roanoke County in late 2012. The project was tabled, with Invenergy saying they would return in 2015, but with MVP planning to plow through the area, this project awaits a clear playing field, which looks more likely by the day.
As a matter of fact, there have been eight wind farms proposed in Virginia, half of them within about 50 miles of downtown Roanoke, and all holding prospects for eventual development.
If we had been aggressively supporting, and insisting upon, renewable energy for the past few decades, we wouldn’t be facing the ever-increasing, destructive weather events and the multitude of pipelines with their negative impacts. The new administration brings prospects for robust development of renewables. Now’s the time for our energetic support.
Crawford is chair of the Sierra Club Roanoke Group.