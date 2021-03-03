Crawford: Now is time to push for renewables

Proximity of highways and roads that can handle the large-scale equipment matters.

Prospects for bird and bat mortality are big concerns. Location of Important Bird Areas is very helpful. IBA is a global program developed by Birdlife International and administered in the U.S. by Audubon. Especially sensitive areas are identified on maps available online. To protect bats, Rocky Forge will turn off their turbines from dusk to dawn, between mid-March and mid-November, except when wind speed is above 15 mph, or temperature is below 38 degrees.

Virginia is one of nine states with no utility-scale on-shore wind. All our neighboring states except Kentucky have wind farms. West Virginia has six, with another recently proposed. In a survey by Roanoke College about 10 years ago, 87% of respondents favored wind development in our region.

There is concern that once we open the door to wind development, we will have turbines all along our mountain ridges. In reality, if we had wind farms on all of the potential sites, they would make up a short list, and few people in western Virginia would be able to see one without significant travel. The interpretive panel at the Mill Mountain Star overlook, which gives distances to visible peaks and ridges, is an excellent opportunity to get a sense of how visible objects will be at various distances.