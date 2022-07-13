Crider: Southwest Virginia deserves its Main Street at Twin County Airport

To keep all of Virginia open for business during the impending recession, it is imperative that the Virginia Aviation Board looks to extend the runway of Twin County Airport when it meets in Roanoke for its annual conference in early August. A mile of road will only take you a mile, but 1,000 more feet of asphalt at Hillsville’s airport can reunite the Southwest areas of Virginia, also known as “God’s Country,” with the blessings of economic opportunity from across the world.

The Youngkin administration and its aviation officials have an opportunity to step up where the federal government has fallen short by pursuing a transportation plan that extends airport infrastructure in Southwest Virginia as it does in the urban crescent.

Each foot of runway allows more genres of aircraft to operate at the airport, making it more accessible to businesses looking to land investments.

Local airport runways serve as a Main Street for the surrounding counties by being a springboard for opportunity with both direct and indirect economic impact. A local airport will often be the first interaction business developers have with the region.

Outside of Richmond, Chesterfield’s airport expanded its runway, a move that coincides with major investments like that of Lego and other companies that have decided to call Chesterfield County home.

Local airports are often the point of entry for these businesses.

In Culpeper, the regional airport directly correlated to furniture manufacturer Merillat coming to the county, citing a need for the airport’s proximity.

The list of economic opportunities in Northern Virginia is as long as the runways of its general aviation airports in Leesburg, Manassas, and the more recently extended Stafford Regional Airport.

These runways sing in harmony with opportunity at the note of 5,000 feet — a measure Twin County is only shy of by a mere 800 feet.

A measured criticism of funding Twin County’s runway expansion is the concern that the state’s return on investment won’t justify the cost.

This problem is made worse because the Federal Aviation Administration excludes small airports like Twin County from its Airport Improvement Program funding on the grounds that the airport doesn’t see enough traffic.

The state should be eager to step up when the federal benchmarks don’t prioritize the importance of medical airlift and other public safety missions whose importance outweighs their frequency.

Twin County should be an exception to the rule of waiting for federal funds, especially when Southwest Virginia stands on the precipice of being the cradle of future aviation technologies like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and drone delivery.

Recent studies show the climate is prime for feedstock vital to the production of SAF, and it was Christiansburg — not too far away — that became the historic site of the first commercial drone delivery in the United States in 2019.

The lack of faith in investment in the runway is deaf to the song of economic prosperity that can resonate in the region when it’s sung from Twin County Airport in the majestic tone of bluegrass.

Not far from Twin County Airport is Felts Park in Galax, known internationally for hosting the oldest and largest fiddlers convention in the world.

Should Twin County expand, the sound of aircraft could equate to the sound of music for this annual festival and reverberate in impact for local businesses.

The Virginia Aviation Board members are the conductors for the symphony of 65 general aviation airports that play economic triumph from the Chesapeake Bay to the Blue Ridge. A 2018 economic impact study accredited the Commonwealth’s ensemble of airports, saying that “a significant portion of Virginia’s businesses depend on the Commonwealth’s airports.”

The same study states that non-aviation businesses within the state spent over $4.2 billion on aviation.

The board has already championed programs like the Rural Runway Rehabilitation project, which has already been a boon to the economies of rural Virginia, this program should be expanded.

Businesses around the country have already shown interest in the adjacent Carroll County industrial park. Without runway expansion, however, there is no room at the inn for those miracles.

If the commonwealth wants to build transportation infrastructure for all Virginians, that means stepping up where the federal government has failed in Twin County. Giving the people of Southwest Virginia a metaphorical inch of runway can spread economic investment for miles. The state aviation board should extend budget assistance for airport development to extend the runway at Twin County Airport.