Crockett: Confronting the unpleasant parts of our past a Herculean task

The legislature is unanimous that the manure must go, and Hercules develops a radical plan to divert the course of two rivers to sweep it away into the Aegean Sea. All demand its removal, and yet, it never happens.

First, the bureaucracy erects barriers. A dozen agencies must give approval in a particular order. Then the legislature demures. The manure covers national treasures. What they believe makes them who they are lies below it. No one alive has seen these monuments, but everyone accepts that they are there.

Then one representative dares to ask whether they are there at all. All must admit that the treasures not being there would have a devastating effect on morale. “The entire pride of the Hellene in his past, his patriotism would prove to be a utopia.” This leads them to rationalize why the manure should remain.

As an agricultural export it is important to the economy. The loss of the protective substance that keeps people at home would destroy the family unit. Women would be tempted to engage in immoral activity. The army is trained for “manure warfare,” so national security is at stake.