Crockett: Confronting the unpleasant parts of our past a Herculean task

Investigating a nation’s past is often done with blinders or rose-colored glasses and a pocketful of defense mechanisms and well-rehearsed alibis.
Heroic deeds and legendary acts of philanthropy dwell there alongside artifacts of a rich humanistic culture.
Lurking there, too, are darker manifestations of the will to power: wars of conquest, enslavements, and genocide.
To shield themselves from a guilty conscience, nations create myths that interpret all the elements of their past as guided by a God-willed manifest destiny. These myths grow with time, and over generations they can replace the factual with a fiction universally accepted as fact.
After this, any search for historical truth becomes an archaeological dig through the accumulated layers of hardened myth that cover the nation’s collective consciousness like — manure!
National myth as manure is the subject of a 1962 play by Swiss dramatist Friedrich Dürrenmatt: Hercules and the Augian Stable.
In a comic reinterpretation of the fifth labor of Hercules, the author posits an agricultural republic somewhere in Greece, which he gives the generic name “Hellas.”
This republic has many times more cows and pigs than people, and has been slowly covered over centuries by accumulating manure. In desperation, President Augias calls on the hero Hercules to rid the land of the problem.
The legislature is unanimous that the manure must go, and Hercules develops a radical plan to divert the course of two rivers to sweep it away into the Aegean Sea. All demand its removal, and yet, it never happens.
First, the bureaucracy erects barriers. A dozen agencies must give approval in a particular order. Then the legislature demures. The manure covers national treasures. What they believe makes them who they are lies below it. No one alive has seen these monuments, but everyone accepts that they are there.
Then one representative dares to ask whether they are there at all. All must admit that the treasures not being there would have a devastating effect on morale. “The entire pride of the Hellene in his past, his patriotism would prove to be a utopia.” This leads them to rationalize why the manure should remain.
As an agricultural export it is important to the economy. The loss of the protective substance that keeps people at home would destroy the family unit. Women would be tempted to engage in immoral activity. The army is trained for “manure warfare,” so national security is at stake.
Hercules insists that Augias remove the bureaucratic barriers and let him get on with his work. Augias replies that he is only the president, and must obey the the laws like everyone else. He admonishes Hercules to use his powers of persuasion over the agencies. But for a hero used to slaying monsters, bureaucracies prove too powerful an opponent. Later, when his son asks about the inability to affect change, Augias says: “Because reason requires great amounts of time to win the day, and because removing the manure is not the function of one generation, but of many generations.”
The play was unpopular in Dürrenmatt’s homeland. It was not because the audience missed the point. They got the point all too well. Switzerland was the target. Sacred traditions were under attack.
Dürrenmatt, they suspected, was making fun of their national hero William Tell. But lest we hasten to criticize the offended Helvetians who saw themselves mirrored in the Helenes, we need to look upon the fate of our own “archeologists” making honest attempts to dig through accumulated layers of manure to find the truth below.
They get shouted down at public forums, legislated against, vilified. Teachers are muzzled by hostile school boards. Scholars risk tenure denial. It’s unlikely the manure will be removed in one generation, because its accumulation is ongoing. Future generations of historical excavators may need to turn a group of “patriotic tourists” back into a mob of insurrectionists.
When we, like Dürrenmatt’s Helenes, fear that the discovery of something in our past that is different from what we grew up believing threatens us as a nation, we stunt our intellectual and emotional growth.
When we convince ourselves that everything in our nation’s history not conforming to a comfortable myth weakens us going forward, we deny ourselves the opportunity to go forward at all.
Removing layers of hardened manure from the historical record is a daunting task. More daunting is removing it from our minds. It starts with losing our fear of what we may find.
Crockett is professor of German at Washington and Lee University.