Cropped out of history
golden-spike
PAT BAGLEY, The Salt Lake Tribune

Remember the famous photo of the Golden Spike, and the trains from east and west coming together?

All but one of the men in the photographed were white. They also weren’t the ones who had actually done the labor.

Most of the workers on the western route were Chinese; most of the ones on the eastern route were Irish.

For the railroad’s centennial, cartoonist Pat Bagley of The Salt Lake Tribune drew this cartoon showing who got cropped out of history.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, our editorial at left looks at other ways American history overlooks Asian and Pacific Islanders who helped build the country.

