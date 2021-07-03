Cruser: The crisis in Virginia mental health

Our state mental hospitals are full and the pandemic has brought an already stressed system to a crisis point.

The impact of overcrowding at Virginia’s nine state psychiatric hospitals has renewed calls for the state to build more hospitals. The lack of an inpatient bed means some adults and children in crisis are waiting indefinitely in emergency departments for an available psychiatric placement. If subject to an involuntary commitment order, they may be waiting in handcuffs with a law enforcement officer required to be present.

This is not the way we should treat someone living with a serious illness. There is an immediate need for solutions, but Virginia already has one of the highest numbers of state psychiatric beds per capita.

No two individual crisis events are the same, and placement in one of the state’s hospitals is only one of several ways to treat someone in a mental health crisis. State hospitals are the most expensive option, with the most restrictive conditions for mental health care. Instead of adding more state hospital beds, we should make better use of the ones we have, while expanding the tools available for appropriate care and support in local communities.