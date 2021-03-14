Cuccinelli and Obenshain: Pete Snyder’s “Honest Vote” Plan Will Protect Election Integrity

We live in a representative democracy, where free and fair elections are the way we express ourselves to protect the liberties we cherish as Americans. But so many Virginia voters are rightly concerned about the integrity of our process that they want reassurance that our elections are secure, legal, and transparent. Republican candidate for governor Pete Snyder has crafted a detailed and common sense plan for election integrity called Honest Vote, which we proudly endorse as a means to ensure that every eligible voter is able to vote, vote once, and have it be counted.
It’s no secret that many state legislatures and bureaucracies used the coronavirus crisis as justification for loosening election laws to the point where true verification of votes was virtually impossible. In state after state – including our own Virginia – lack of transparency, relaxed signature matching requirements, failure to audit voter rolls, and extreme reliance on mail-in ballots caused chaos, delays in reporting results, and lasting skepticism among voters.
In Virginia, voters no longer have to show identification and early voting was massively expanded, with nearly 60 percent of voters casting absentee ballots in person or by mail in 2020, compared to less than 13 percent just four years earlier. This statistic alone should be cause for concern, since we are old enough to remember when even the New York Times acknowledged that such votes are “more likely to be compromised.”
Snyder addresses these problems with his comprehensive Honest Vote framework, seriously outpacing other gubernatorial candidates who either offer no concrete solutions or rely on a toothless “task force” to pay lip service to the problem.
Snyder’s Six Pillars of Election Integrity protect our votes with real improvements:
Accountability and Transparency: Guaranteeing access by all campaigns to the entire voting process and forbidding unelected bureaucrats from making changes to voting laws. Virginia would employ bar codes on ballots and absentee envelopes to ensure that votes are counted only once.
Voter ID: Making sure that all voters are indeed who they say they are. Voters without valid driver’s licenses would receive Commonwealth-issued identification and those without ID would be allowed to cast provisional ballots. There would be partnerships with agencies which work with lower-income and senior populations, such as employment centers and Medicaid and Medicare offices, to ensure those voters have proper identification.
Signature Matching: Verifying votes are cast by the correct voters. Signatures and witnesses would be required for absentee ballots, with state-of-the-art software employed to validate signatures against the voter database. If signatures do not match, voters would be given the opportunity to present valid identification.
Updating Voter Rolls: Repairing the system to ensure that only eligible voters are registered. Localities and the Commonwealth would standardize data sharing and use rolling maintenance to alert elections officials to changes of address. Tax records would be used to verify that addresses are residential and not commercial, and voter files would be canvassed to detect anomalies like unusual numbers of voters registered to the same address.
Protect Citizenship: Ensuring that only U.S. citizens can participate in our elections. Registrars would be required to compare voter rolls against the E-verify system and also validate newly-registered voters.
Voter Fraud Hotline: Rooting out problems in real time. Using a Commonwealth-maintained website, reports from localities and precincts would help identify voter fraud as it occurred, with a new process to upload evidence, including photographs and witness information. The Virginia State Police mandate to investigate voter fraud would be expanded.
The right to vote is sacred in this country and the legal exercise of the franchise is vital to our continued survival as the greatest nation in the world. Every citizen must be able to rest assured that our elections are protected, secured and accessible.
There is now the temptation among some – driven by political motives – to declare that fraud does not exist, merely because they approve of the outcome of a certain election.
We need to look beyond a particular outcome to ensure that our elections are run well, transparently, and accountably. It is worth noting that according to pollster Scott Rasmussen, only 26% of all Americans believe that the outcome of the last two elections were both correct.
People who are so convinced of the integrity of the system should have no objection to increased scrutiny, transparency, and safeguards to make certain that this is the case. Instead, we have seen a gradual moving of the goalposts: from declarations that there is no fraud, to claims that it is not widespread, to weak assurances that what fraud did occur was not enough to make a difference.
We’re confident and encouraged by Pete Snyder’s thorough and achievable plan to make sure the vote is honest, secure, and accountable so there is no tolerance for fraud and abuse.
Cuccinelli is a former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Virginia Attorney General. Obenshain is a Virginia state senator from Rockingham County.