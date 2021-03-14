Cuccinelli and Obenshain: Pete Snyder’s “Honest Vote” Plan Will Protect Election Integrity

We live in a representative democracy, where free and fair elections are the way we express ourselves to protect the liberties we cherish as Americans. But so many Virginia voters are rightly concerned about the integrity of our process that they want reassurance that our elections are secure, legal, and transparent. Republican candidate for governor Pete Snyder has crafted a detailed and common sense plan for election integrity called Honest Vote, which we proudly endorse as a means to ensure that every eligible voter is able to vote, vote once, and have it be counted.

It’s no secret that many state legislatures and bureaucracies used the coronavirus crisis as justification for loosening election laws to the point where true verification of votes was virtually impossible. In state after state – including our own Virginia – lack of transparency, relaxed signature matching requirements, failure to audit voter rolls, and extreme reliance on mail-in ballots caused chaos, delays in reporting results, and lasting skepticism among voters.