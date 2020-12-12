Cumming: A night at the Community Table

Now it grows dark even as cars begin lining up an hour before the 6 p.m. start. Around the country, food pantries report rising demand. The long line here includes many large late-model cars that may have been affordable with zero-interest loans before the pandemic, but the owners seem to have entered a more desperate stage.

Board members and a couple of church volunteers have moved into the RARA food-pantry warehouse on the upper level. To hold on to the little warmth there, they dare not open any of the large bays. They hardly know each other in the smudgy light, in masks and wool hats. Masks are available for those in the cars who need them. With stricter rules now, everyone in front seats must be masked when windows are rolled down to record demographic information and receive the meals.

In Rockbridge County and its two small cities, seven have died of Covid-19. It seems worse across the land, but the numbers here have been spiking since Thanksgiving. On a per-capita basis, since March, little Lexington’s number of reported cases – 425 – is more than a third higher than the national number per 100,000.