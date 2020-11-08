Cutler: Impact of pipelines on trails should be considered

Some people have wondered how natural gas pipeline companies get away with buying land and laying pipe before they have the permits they will need from the federal agencies that regulate such things.
It’s a fact that, once the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued a “certificate of public convenience and necessity,” the Natural Gas Act authorizes the private company with the certificate to proceed to exercise the governmental power of eminent domain. Then it’s “off to the races.” It can take property from private landowners over their objections to build the pipeline. Federal law controls this surrender of government power to a private for-profit company.
Landowners and environmentalists are looking into ways to see that their interests are better protected in that certificate-issuing process and that they have access to courts to seek judicial review of FERC decisions.
Improvement of these processes is needed. The adverse impact of seeing a cleared pipeline corridor from a scenic trail is unarguable. When Congress created the National Scenic Trail System, its purpose was to protect the scenic quality of the trails. Pipeline corridors visible from the trails defeat the purpose of this law.
Friends of scenic trails have drafted corrective legislation. One bill would improve the criteria used by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission when it considers pipeline applications. Another addresses shortcomings in the Natural Gas Act. The first is H.R. 7878, the Scenic Trail Viewshed Protection Act. It would strengthen evaluation procedures used by the FERC when it considers an application to build an interstate pipeline that would cross a National Scenic Trail.
Under the federal Natural Gas Act, pipeline companies are required to have a “certificate of public convenience and necessity” from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission before they can lay pipe. If H.R. 7878 becomes law, if the proposed pipeline would cross a recreational trail listed in the National Trails System Act like the Appalachian Trail, the FERC would have to “specifically consider the conservation and recreation value of the land impacted” by the pipeline before it issues a certificate. It would have to conclude that the proposed pipeline is “the only prudent and feasible alternative to meet an overriding public need.” One alternative is to co-locate the pipeline in an existing utility right-of-way.
And if landowners, environmentalists or others ask for a court review of the FERC certificate, the court would have to take into consideration “the loss of any natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational values” as it decides whether there is an “overriding public need” for the pipeline.
A second bill proposed by trails supporters has been introduced by Senator Tim Kaine. S. 4502, the Pipeline Fairness, Transparency, and Responsible Development Act, would amend the Natural Gas Act of 1938. The development of infrastructure can forever change a landscape and impact public resources. The goal of the Pipeline Fairness Act is to ensure that the federal government guarantees that landowners are aware of how the pipeline approval process works and their right to participate in that process.
The “guts” of the bill is “Sec. 4. Eminent Domain”: “With respect to the construction and operation of natural gas pipelines, it is the policy of the United States to protect the rights of citizens of the United States to their private property, including by limiting the taking of private property by the Federal Government to situations in which the taking is for public use, with just compensation, and required by public convenience and necessity, and not merely to advance the economic interests of private parties that would be given ownership or use of the property taken.”
The bill addresses FERC’s potential approval of duplicate pipelines: “If, during the one-year period beginning on the date on which the application is filed, an application for a separate project is filed, and the project is located in the same State and within 100 miles of the first project, (FERC) shall consider both projects to be one project for purposes of complying with the National Environmental Policy Act”
Chances of this legislation being considered in the current Congress are slim, but conservationists should advocate for its passage in 2021. In a sense this is “locking the barn door after the horse was stolen,” but pipelines may be proposed to cross scenic trails in the future, and these changes in law would help protect those trails from adverse development.
For further information, contact the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org.
Cutler was President of Defenders of Wildlife and founding Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. He served on Roanoke City Council. He lives in Roanoke.
