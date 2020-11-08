Cutler: Impact of pipelines on trails should be considered

The “guts” of the bill is “Sec. 4. Eminent Domain”: “With respect to the construction and operation of natural gas pipelines, it is the policy of the United States to protect the rights of citizens of the United States to their private property, including by limiting the taking of private property by the Federal Government to situations in which the taking is for public use, with just compensation, and required by public convenience and necessity, and not merely to advance the economic interests of private parties that would be given ownership or use of the property taken.”

The bill addresses FERC’s potential approval of duplicate pipelines: “If, during the one-year period beginning on the date on which the application is filed, an application for a separate project is filed, and the project is located in the same State and within 100 miles of the first project, (FERC) shall consider both projects to be one project for purposes of complying with the National Environmental Policy Act”

Chances of this legislation being considered in the current Congress are slim, but conservationists should advocate for its passage in 2021. In a sense this is “locking the barn door after the horse was stolen,” but pipelines may be proposed to cross scenic trails in the future, and these changes in law would help protect those trails from adverse development.

For further information, contact the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org.

Cutler was President of Defenders of Wildlife and founding Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. He served on Roanoke City Council. He lives in Roanoke.