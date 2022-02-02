Cutler: Senate should block Wheeler nomination

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has nominated Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief, to oversee our state’s environmental policy for the next four years as its secretary of natural resources.

News of this nomination brought to mind the records of two men — Andrew Wheeler and the late Tayloe Murphy, secretary of natural resources on Mark Warner’s watch.

The Union of Concerned Scientists tracked Wheeler’s performance while at EPA. The governor’s choice for secretary of natural resources, according to this MIT-based group, created this track record:

He eliminated the agency’s Office of the Science Advisor, rolled back the coal ash rule to weaken a rule to clean up coal ash ponds which are laced with toxic contaminants that leak into groundwater, and recommended unsafe levels of drinking water contaminants.

He reversed the Obama EPA definition of waters protected by the Clean Water Act (a gift to land developers), held up the release of a report on the risk of cancer from formaldehyde, and ignored EPA scientists’ advice to ban asbestos.

He proposed to weaken a rule restricting mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants, proposed to freeze vehicle tailpipe pollution and fuel efficiency standards (an action that would have resulted in an additional 2.2 billion metric tons of global warming emissions by 2040), and signed a rule to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which would have required coal-fired power plants to dramatically cut their carbon emissions, leaving them the option to do absolutely nothing.

When Wheeler was EPA administrator, three former EPA administrators who served under Republican presidents denounced Wheeler’s attempts to hamstring science. “There is no doubt in my mind that under the current administration, the EPA is retreating from its historic mission to protect our environment and the health of the public from environmental hazards,” former EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman, who served under President George W. Bush, told the House Committee on Energy.

Contrast Wheeler’s record with that of Tayloe Murphy. Murphy supported the Water Quality Improvement Act in 1997 which provided funding to modernize sewage treatment plants, the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act in 1986, restrictions on oil drilling in the Bay, limits on nutrient discharge in wastewater permits, tighter regulation of large poultry operations, and increased spending on clean water programs.

I am hopeful that the nomination of Andrew Wheeler for Virginia’s secretary of natural resources will be rejected by the state Senate, which has that power. I don’t expect Gov. Youngkin to appoint another Tayloe Murphy, but he should do much better than stick with Andrew Wheeler.

Editor’s note: Tuesday, the Virginia Senate’s Privileges and Elections Committee voted 9-6 to remove Wheeler’s name from a resolution listing Youngkin’s Cabinet picks. Wheeler could be added back to the resolution through a floor amendment once the legislation goes before the full Senate.

Cutler has been editor of Virginia Wildlife; a professor of environmental policy at Michigan State University; assistant secretary for natural resources at the U.S. Department of Agriculture; president of Defenders of Wildlife; a trustee of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation; and a member of Roanoke City Council.