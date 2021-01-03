Daley: Do forests mitigate the climate threat? Yes, particularly when we collaborate

There is broad agreement we are under significant climate threat as rising average temperatures threaten American livelihoods. We need proven solutions that can offer contributions to our environment and economy alike.

Fortunately, we have a tested and available tool to mitigate climate change while supporting millions of green jobs — sustainable forest management. Well-managed forests mitigate climate impacts and reduce atmospheric carbon by aiding in carbon capture and generating products that sequester carbon.

Well-managed forests are less susceptible to wildfires, disease and other stresses that are rising rapidly due to climate change, and which release more carbon. It is more critical than ever that we take steps to keep forests healthy.

Furthermore, experts agree that wood products play a vital role as well. The use of wood products in our built environment effectively keeps carbon from reentering the atmosphere by storing carbon over the long-term, and requiring less energy to manufacture than other building materials.