Dannenfelser and James: The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Our federal government’s most sacred duty is to safeguard the right to life for all Americans. Yet current federal law allows our most vulnerable citizens — newborn babies who are born alive after botched abortions — to be neglected, denied medical care, and left on the abortionist’s table gasping for air until they ultimately succumb to death.

How is this allowed to happen? These children are no longer in the womb. The “my body, my choice” excuse for ending their lives can no longer be used. They are born — moving and even crying after taking their first breath. Yet the abortionist has no legal obligation to provide even the most basic help to a struggling child.

That’s why pro-life leaders in Congress want to put an end to such cruelty and are demanding a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to ensure that every newborn receives equal care, no matter the circumstances of their birth.

One would think that such a commonsense law would get bipartisan support and little opposition in Congress. It’s basic humanity, after all. But one would be wrong in that assumption. This bill has been stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives for years because it can’t get the backing of a simple majority of representatives to move it to the House floor for a vote.