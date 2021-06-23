Davis: Tech and Radford should reconsider vaccine mandate

The CDC is convening for an emergency meeting on June 18, 2021 to address the side-effect of myocarditis. “So far, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the agency’s “working case definition” of myocarditis and pericarditis following the shots, the agency disclosed Thursday. The vast majority have recovered, but 41 had ongoing symptoms, 15 are still hospitalized, and 3 are in the intensive care unit.” (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-vaccine-cdc-meeting-myocarditis-heart-inflammation/)

New myocarditis information is coming forth daily. This begs the question, if the COVID recovery rate is greater than 99% for this age group, why risk the potential side-effects from an experimental vaccine?

5- Liability – pharmaceutical companies are shielded from liability related to injuries and damages caused by their experimental agents. However, employers, schools, or any other entity or person who mandates experimental vaccines on any human being is not protected from liability for any resulting harm. This opens the door for potential litigation against universities. (https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/default.aspx, https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html)