Davis: Virginia leads the way on police reform

For all of its excellent qualities, the bill would’ve been better had it had a provision in regards to knock-and-announce searches. Ideally, similar laws will mandate that officers give home occupants plenty of time to come to the door after announcing arrival before bursting through. But we’ll take what we can get. There’s more good stuff in Virginia’s law, anyway.

For instance, with the passage of House Bill 5104, Virginia is now trying its best to bad cops out of the force forever. Most police would probably agree that no one hates a bad officer more than a good cop does. Unfortunately for everyone, by the time the good officers realize a bad officer’s true character, it could be too late. States can intervene in the hiring process to ensure that bad officers who are fired for misconduct, aren’t rehired out of ignorance at another department in a neighboring city.

This is exactly what Virginia’s law is going to require—jails and law enforcement agencies must now review the prior employment and disciplinary records of new hires. A new hire’s former law enforcement agency employer must comply, too, which will ensure that hiring agencies will have any records of arrest, prosecution, civil suits related to performance duties, internal investigation material related to criminal conduct, excessive force, or any other misconduct.