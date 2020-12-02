Deal: David Denham – A troublemaking minister and anti-corruption activist

Inspired by its activist role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, David Denham joined the United Church of Christ because he wanted to become a “troublemaking minister.” After more than 40 years leading congregations up and down the Mid-Atlantic States region, Denham and his wife Ann remain fervent troublemakers — proudly recalling their civil disobedience in standing up against corruption.

Twice the Denhams were arrested on the National Capitol steps along with 1,400 other protestors in a 2016 Democracy Spring anti-corruption rally. They were arrested yet again in the Roanoke office of their congressman, in an attempt to pressure Rep. Bob Goodlatte to release a bundle of draft campaign finance, government ethics and voting rights bills he was sitting on as then-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

These bills were eventually released and later passed in 2019 by the full House of Representatives as the “For the People Act” (HR – 1). Based on this experience, Denham is convinced that civil disobedience is one critical path to effect change. He credits the Democracy Spring rally with generating national headlines that spurred Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Maryland) to pressure Goodlatte to release the bills.