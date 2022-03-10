Deal, Holland and Fain: COVID's lingering impact in Southwest Virginia

Two years ago this month, Virginians hunkered down during a statewide lockdown brought on by COVID-19. It was a scary time as we faced an unknown virus and economic challenges.

As leaders of free clinics in Patrick, Galax and Franklin counties, we saw the disruptions and devastation to rural communities firsthand. Yet we also witnessed remarkable compassion, resilience and generosity.

Now, almost two years later, we continue to address the burdens that COVID lays at our feet. For those of us in health care, the journey to this point has been especially significant, if not personal, continually challenging us to serve the needs of our patients while protecting ourselves and our families.

In rural Virginia — and among the free and charitable clinics that provide a range of healthcare services for many of the residents here — we are confronting a range of demands, some mirroring other parts of the commonwealth, others more uniquely our own.

Throughout the pandemic, our foremost priority has been to serve and care for our patients. Many people in our communities are surprised to discover the high-quality care at our clinics, care that is every bit commensurate with private practices. Most of our patients are hardworking, busy individuals that need access to quality health care — free or low-cost — and that’s why we’re here.

Early into the lockdown, we made a conscious effort to transition to telehealth, technology that had been available but became especially attractive given the social distancing requirements. Lack of transportation and child care also made telemedicine appointments a much more attractive option for many of our patients, but at that time in Southwest Virginia, the lack of reliable broadband considerably inhibited our ability to employ web-based care options, despite their efficiency.

However, over the past two years, investments have been made in broadband access across a majority of the state that have led to some improvements and innovation continues with gains like the Caring Hearts Free Clinic’s upcoming partnership with the local EMS station to provide consistent internet access for telehealth appointments.

The initial scarcity of broadband and our need to serve in person increased our focus on ensuring that clinics were clean and safe, and we’re proud of the high standard of sanitation and safety that we achieved and maintained throughout our facilities during the pandemic. While we initially adopted protocols for social distancing, mask-wearing and vaccinations for our staff and volunteers, we continue to create environments within our clinics that exceed recommendations to provide our patients with the utmost confidence that their in-person visits will be safe. An example of this is ultraviolet filtration on HVAC units and medical-grade air purifiers at the Bernard Healthcare Center in Franklin County.

This attention to safety has been particularly important given the fact that many of our clinics are serving on the COVID front lines, especially when it comes to testing and vaccination. And yet, in many ways, it has not been sufficient to compel all patients to return to their pre-pandemic health care routines. While we are seeing an increase in patients with chronic conditions and those who rely on prescription medications, we’ve seen a concerning drop in patients who have traditionally looked to our clinics as akin to their family practice. These preventive care appointments and regular checkups are so important in helping ensure that individuals maintain good health and wellbeing.

A parallel challenge has been a decline in staffing — both paid and volunteer — that makes our work possible. The lack of these human resources has inhibited our ability to offer services. While many industries are facing similar workforce challenges, we are not immune to these shortages. In our southwest communities, we need both paid staffing positions and volunteer providers.

Despite these many challenges, the good news is that free and charitable clinics in the region continue to operate safely, efficiently, and creatively, applying lessons learned from two years of battling a national health crisis that isn’t going away anytime soon. One thing is for sure: We will always be here and caring for our communities.

Melissa Deal is executive director of the Free Clinic of the Twin Counties and can be reached at mdeal@galaxfreeclinic.org; Ellen Holland is executive director at the Bernard Healthcare Center and can be reached at ellen@bernardhealthcare.com; and Christie Fain is executive director at the Caring Hearts Free Clinic and can be reached at christie.fain@caringheartsclinic.org.