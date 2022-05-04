Decker: Politicians and bureaucrats cause inflation, not credit cards

Looking to lay blame for inflation anywhere but themselves, some senators, led by Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are attempting to make credit card companies and financial institutions of all size the new boogeyman for rising prices.

In response to a forthcoming plan by Visa and Mastercard to change interchange fees for the first time in a decade — while cutting these fees for small businesses — the senators scolded these companies by saying they should “play a constructive role in reducing inflation by cutting your interchange fee rates,” “[a]s Americans are dealing with the highest rate of inflation in decades.”

If Sen. Durbin wants to fight inflation, can someone please hand him a mirror?

Blaming private sector businesses for inflation is now the go-to play for liberal politicians. They cast blame everywhere from meatpackers to energy companies in hopes that Americans will fall for this sleight of hand and forget the actual cause of inflation: a deliberate weakening of the value of the dollar through excess spending, borrowing and money printing.

Whether it’s the Roman Empire or the current bout of inflation we are experiencing today, the culprit for inflation has always been the same — government. It is a policy decision.

If Durbin really wants to fight inflation, he could start by cutting spending and calling for the Federal Reserve to expedite its balance sheet reductions. Don’t hold your breath — as this would actually require an admission that career politicians like himself hold blame for your gas prices.

What makes this latest inflation strawman particularly dismaying is it attracted support from Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, who has been one of the great champions in Congress in combating excessive and exploitative COVID policies. Surely, Marshall must know how the COVID-era money creation led to rising prices across the board. We can’t scold every business that makes changes to its pricing structure in this high inflation environment.

There is zero evidence that blocking this change in merchant fees would fight inflation. Similar policies certainly didn’t lower prices with respect to debit cards — the original Durbin Amendment. In fact, the benefits of price controls on debit transactions flowed entirely to the Big Box retailers — not to customers.

The Richmond Fed found that, after the fee cap was instituted, 77% of merchants did not change their prices, a little more than 1% reduced prices, and more than 21% increased prices.

What did customer get when Durbin’s debit card price controls were slipped into Obama’s Dodd-Frank legislation?

Fees on deposit accounts increased from an average of 3% to 5%. These fees included additional monthly account maintenance charges (with higher minimum balance requirements), insufficient-funds fees, inactivity fees, and billions in fewer rewards for consumers. Taken together, this amounted to a direct attack on low-income families.

Price controls, and routing mandates on cards that act as backdoor prices controls, would predictably have the same effect of eroding customers’ benefits — in this case popular rewards points and cash back programs, worth $60 billion annually. An inflation control measure? Hardly.

If the Senate wants to get serious about fighting inflation it should forget about extending the Durbin Amendment to credit and focus on the actual problem by reducing excess spending, borrowing, and money creation in Washington, D.C.

Don’t let disingenuous politicians shift the blame away from themselves.

Decker is an Alexandria resident and executive director of policy research organization American Commitment.