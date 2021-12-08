Decker: Why Build Back Better's prescription price controls are a bad idea

Prescription drugs would be no different. Pharmaceutical manufacturers spend impressive sums of money funding research and development of new medications. If the government controls the price set for a new drug, how would these manufacturers recoup their money spent on developing it?

The short answer: they wouldn’t. Instead, price-setting ultimately eliminates producers’ incentives to develop prescription medications altogether.

An analysis of an earlier version of the Democratic price control plan by University of Chicago researchers found that it would lead to between 167 and 324 fewer new drugs developed over the next two decades, with R&D spending plunging an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion. There’s no way of knowing which diseases or ailments would go untreated because of the AARP-supported price controls. It could be Alzheimer’s, cancer, or both. What we do know, however, is that American seniors — those who depend on prescription medicines the most — would face the brunt of the impact.

Price controls, or “negotiations” as the AARP and Biden administration would like for you to believe, are a step backward in terms of meaningful healthcare reform. The free market — not socialist schemes — creates new, more accessible drugs to treat illnesses.