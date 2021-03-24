Descano and Perryman: Progress made, unfinished business on criminal justice reform

Cash bail is an archaic practice that creates two systems of justice: one for the rich and privileged and another for everyone else. People stuck in jail simply because they can’t afford it — disproportionately Black and Brown folks — risk losing their jobs, housing, custody of their children, and sometimes even their lives. The nation has been awakened to the human cost of cash bail through the tragic stories of individuals like Preston Chaney. Chaney died from COVID-19 in a Houston jail because he couldn’t afford the $100 he was charged for bail after being accused of stealing food. The bottom line is that, as Chaney’s story illustrates, cash bail destroys lives and upends communities while failing to improve safety outcomes.