Devaughn: Apco wants customers to pay more for coal

The economics simply do not make sense. And the prospect of burning the dirtiest fuel for another couple decades goes counter to the direction that not only Virginia is taking on energy and the climate but the rest of the country and the world.

Coal is too expensive and too dirty compared to clean energy alternatives that are already more affordable and are only becoming cheaper by the day.

The Staff to the SCC recently filed their own testimony on the request, and appear to agree. While officially taking “no position” on whether or not the Commission should approve the upgrades, these experts concluded that “it would appear to be inconsistent with market and industry trends to assume that the Amos and Mountaineer Plants will be able to operate economically in the market through 2040.” And further, that this assumption is “central to the Company’s analysis,” which means it’s fatally flawed.

Additionally, this rate increase would come on top of some of the highest electricity bills in the nation. It’s beyond bold for APCo to make this request at a time when working families are struggling to make it through the pandemic and its economic impact.