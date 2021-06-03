Devaughn: Apco wants customers to pay more for coal

Since Gov. Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) in 2020, the commonwealth is beginning to meet the enormous challenges posed by the climate crisis.
Virginia is among a crop of leading states committed to reducing their carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and all credit belongs to the Virginians who demanded climate action and made their voice and votes heard.
While Virginians have much to celebrate about this leadership role, hard work remains. And right now, Appalachian Power Company (APCo) is dead-set on powering Virginian homes with dirty coal through 2040 despite a bevy of cheaper and cleaner options more in line with the Commonwealth’s climate commitments. And here’s the even dirtier truth about APCo’s plan: they want you to pay a steep price for burning this coal.
Columbus, Ohio, headquartered APCo has requested from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) a rate increase on Virginian customers in order to make pollution control updates at two coal plants over the border in West Virginia.
The utility wants to make these upgrades in order to keep the plants running for another two decades. How much are we talking about? According to an energy economist who submitted testimony before the SCC, keeping both plants running through 2040 as APCo wants to do would cost ratepayers up to $1 billion.
The economics simply do not make sense. And the prospect of burning the dirtiest fuel for another couple decades goes counter to the direction that not only Virginia is taking on energy and the climate but the rest of the country and the world.
Coal is too expensive and too dirty compared to clean energy alternatives that are already more affordable and are only becoming cheaper by the day.
The Staff to the SCC recently filed their own testimony on the request, and appear to agree. While officially taking “no position” on whether or not the Commission should approve the upgrades, these experts concluded that “it would appear to be inconsistent with market and industry trends to assume that the Amos and Mountaineer Plants will be able to operate economically in the market through 2040.” And further, that this assumption is “central to the Company’s analysis,” which means it’s fatally flawed.
Additionally, this rate increase would come on top of some of the highest electricity bills in the nation. It’s beyond bold for APCo to make this request at a time when working families are struggling to make it through the pandemic and its economic impact.
Finally, this request also represents a type of denial all-to-familiar in coal country. States and businesses should be working together now to create a transition away from coal that uplifts workers and communities who’ve been dependent on the industry. Instead, we’ve seen time and time again coal companies lobby for special protections and bailouts from the state only to abruptly close when the economic reality becomes too much to bear, leaving workers and their families in the dust. This is deeply unfair and attempting to prop up uneconomic and polluting coal plants is not sustainable. Virginians should not be made to subsidize this $1 billion denial of reality.
Instead, we could be working to build a clean energy economy that works for all, is sustainable economically, and leaves no community behind. Virginia turned a corner in 2020 with the VCEA and has the potential to lead the nation in offshore wind development and other large scale renewable energy projects. The SCC should not permit APCo’s request to increase rates on Virginian customers. The public whose demands help make the Commonwealth a national climate leader should submit comments on this proposal in late June. The hard work required in making good on our ambitious commitment starts today.Devaughn is a member of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards (SAMS) and a resident of Wise County.