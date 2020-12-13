Devereaux: Market-driven health care at odds with an effective pandemic response

The failings of an American health care system that is based on free-market principles have been laid bare by the worst pandemic the country has faced in 100 years. Most of us are familiar with the statistics that demonstrate that the U.S. has lagged far behind other industrialized countries in our ability to mount a coordinated response to the virus. We are near the top of the list for number of cases and deaths as a share of the population when compared to most developed countries. Compared to Canada we have had twice the death rate and a seven-day average of new cases that is nearly four times higher according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The reasons for our failed response are myriad but the shortcomings of a health care system that is based more on generating a profit than on improving the health of our citizens bears much of the blame. Undoubtedly lack of access to timely testing and care by the 30 million Americans who are still uninsured, and the 40 million more who are covered but still have trouble affording care due to prohibitively high co-pays and deductibles, has contributed to the nation’s poor response to the pandemic. Many of the millions who have lost their jobs have been unable to obtain affordable coverage. Undocumented immigrants have barriers to accessing health care, resulting in delays in testing and treatment for COVID, contributing to our poor performance.