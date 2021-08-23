DeWine: Moving Appalachia Ohio Forward

In Ohio, we are making access to broadband internet a priority. Projects throughout the region received Appalachian Region Commission (ARC) POWER funding, and in 2020, Ohio projects totaled $2.68 million in awards. Through the Office of BroadbandOhio, we are taking a local, collaborative approach, engaging local leaders and industry partners. We know what works in Marietta may not work in Coshocton, but working together, we can find the right solutions.

Further, with more than $200 million in the state budget, we recently launched the Residential Broadband Expansion Grant, which will help service providers increase access in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Access to broadband internet is important to Ohio’s future, and the ARC and statewide efforts are positioning the region for better access.

Workforce and economic development are key priorities for our state, and our business assistance programs have focused on building success in the Appalachian region. Our Small Business Development Centers provided services to more than 2,000 businesses and entrepreneurs in Appalachia in the most recent program year, and our Export Assistance Network and Procurement Technical Assistance Centers have local offices in the 32-county area.