Dodson: Warner and Kaine must lead on black lung

A generation ago, it appeared that black lung disease was nearing eradication. Laws had been passed to better protect coal miners from excessive dust. Technological advances were improving the quality of respirators worn in the mines. For many coal-mining families, the sad memories of loved ones struggling to breathe, hacking up black phlegm, and ultimately succumbing to death, were fading into the past.

Then, in the early 2000s, rates and severity of the disease began to spike, due in large part to increased exposure to silica dust associated with mining thinner and thinner deposits of coal. Black lung, an incurable and fatal disease, is now at epidemic levels in the mining regions of Virginia and neighboring states, with miners afflicted by black lung younger than ever before.

When a miner becomes disabled with black lung, that individual’s employer is responsible for providing any necessary medical care related to the disease, as well as a monthly disability stipend. When coal companies discharge their debts and obligations through bankruptcy — a quite common scenario these days — these expenses are absorbed by the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

The Trust Fund is financed by a small tax, called the black lung excise tax, levied against coal companies for each ton of coal sold. The Build Back Better Bill included a four-year extension of the black lung excise tax, but that legislation failed after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., declared his opposition to it.

As a result, the historic tax rate of $1.10 for each ton of coal mined underground and 55 cents for each ton of surface-mined coal was slashed by more than 50%. The trust fund, which was already in debt, is now losing an additional $2.8 million each week, leaving miners to wonder whether their benefits and medical care will be there in their hour of need.

To be clear: the black lung excise tax is easily borne by the coal industry. Business Insider puts the current average price of U.S. coal at $287 a ton. Congress’ failure to extend the tax, despite a steady drumbeat of public pressure from coal miners and others, amounts to a tax break for executives and profiteers at the expense of sick coal miners. This is not acceptable.

Members of Congress must fix what they broke by restoring the black lung excise tax to its historic rate, and extending it for at least 10 years.

In Virginia, both Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have consistently been on the right side of this issue. In recent years, they have met to discuss black lung with miners and their families on numerous occasions, and they have sponsored several bills to address the excise tax and other issues affecting coal miners. (Unfortunately the same cannot be said of Rep. Morgan Griffith, whose district encompasses the entirety of Virginia’s coal-mining region.)

Congressional Democrats are now trying again to pass a budget reconciliation bill that will alleviate the struggles of working Americans, and require millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share of taxes. It is imperative that they include a 10-year extension of the black lung excise tax, set at its historic rate, in this bill.

At this point, it is clear to anyone paying attention that Manchin has quite a lot of sway over what will and will not pass through Congress. It might seem obvious that, as a Democrat from West Virginia, he would be a key figure on issues affecting coal miners. But let’s not forget that the Old Dominion is also home to thousands of miners, and that our senators are also leaders on this issue.

Just as they’ve done in the past, we need Kaine and Warner to speak up, and push hard for a 10-year extension of the black lung excise tax to be included in budget reconciliation, and to make sure that their buddy Joe Manchin pushes just as hard, and hollers just as loud, on behalf of coal miners.

Dodson grew up in the Piedmont and mountains of Virginia. Since 2004, he has organized a variety of grassroots campaigns for environmental justice and public health throughout Southwest Virginia and the Appalachian region. Dodson holds a bachelor’s in Appalachian studies from Berea College in Kentucky, and works as the Central Appalachian Field Coordinator for Appalachian Voices.