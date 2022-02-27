Doney: Revisiting Toni Morrison's 'Beloved'

During Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign, a 2013 news story about Toni Morrison’s novel “Beloved” reemerged.

A mother in Northern Virginia objected to her son reading the novel in an advanced placement class, saying that it disturbed him and gave him nightmares.

She asserted that she just wanted parents to have the right to opt out their kids. This story was used to bolster the governor’s commitment to parental choice in schools and to decry critical race theory.

I reread “Beloved” this winter. I have taught it in women’s literature classes and will teach it again in the fall. I’m very familiar with the structure and content, the profound poetry that emerges within the violence. But upon this reading it occurred to me why now, in this moment of revisionist history and book challenges, “Beloved” is so subversive.

There are no good slave owners in the narrative. Some are more humane than others, to be sure, but the enslaved are not grateful to them and they are not the moral backbone of the story. The character Baby Suggs, whose son Halle rents himself out for years on Sundays to buy her freedom, is asked if she ever was beaten or went hungry. She says no, but she’s thinking, “You got my boy and I’m all broke down.” Halle was the only child she was allowed to keep.

As recently as the 1970s, Virginia history textbooks included content about happy slaves who liked their owners. “Beloved” insists that white readers see that lie for what it is.

If Sethe, the main character, is willing to cut her daughter’s throat to spare her from enslavement, then there are no happy slaves, there are no good slave owners, there is nothing benign about the condition of chattel slavery. It is indefensible.

Sethe herself is the only living child of her own mother, who killed the other children she bore as the result of rape by white men; Sethe is the daughter of a Black man, whom her mother chose. Violence pours down across generations.

I suspect that white readers are frightened by Sethe’s memories and actions because such details implicate them, and their desire to soften the truth of enslavement. But in the novel, it does not matter if slave owners didn’t beat or starve or rape slaves. They were complicit. They participated. They were able to classify Black people as things.

Indeed, Sethe sees her owner’s sons making a list of her human characteristics on one side of a page, and her animal characteristics on another. No, she thinks. No one will ever do that to her child.

The fear that white people’s comfort will be disturbed by reading “Beloved” is peak white supremacy. It privileges the feelings of white people over the truth of this country’s history and the very real pain of seeing Black history elided. Any white reader should feel terrible reading “Beloved”! We would not be human if we didn’t. Our inability to imagine a condition of life so horrific that we would kill our child rather than let her grow up in it is proof that enslavement was brutal beyond imagination and beyond excuse. If we acknowledged that, we would have to act accordingly, and I suspect the terror and despair about even attempting such a reckoning keeps white people silent.

I see conservative white parents express the fear that their kids will feel ashamed to be white. I submit that while they should not feel ashamed to be white, nor should they feel pride.

I’m not proud of being white any more than I’m proud of being right-handed. I didn’t earn it or choose it.

White people can, however, take pride in how we choose to respond to Whiteness, “a racialized social identity that is positioned as superior relative to other ‘races’ within a system of racial hierarchy … [and] rooted in a global history of European colonialism, imperialism, and transatlantic slavery, and maintained today through various institutions, ideologies, and everyday social practices” (from “Whiteness,” oxfordbibliographies.com).

We can be proud of what we do to unmake the systems that wound others and create structures that lift. Our actions are choices.

My husband is white, born and raised in apartheid South Africa. When I read him a draft of this op-ed, he said, “I am still learning the story of my own country. I want to feel sad. I want to know the truth.”

I do, too. I’ll continue to read and teach these books.

Megan Doney is an English professor from Christiansburg.