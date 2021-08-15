Doney: White people have an obligation

White readers, we have to do better than this. Why do we flip out at the idea that we might have an obligation to do something to mitigate the abuses of the past?

That’s not a rhetorical question. What are we afraid of? Germany and South Africa publicly commit, and recommit, to ensuring that the atrocities of their pasts never happen again. They do so by having the moral courage to look back and then forward.

I suggest this revision to the statement above: “CRT critiques systems that claim colorblindness, yet perpetrate inequity. It demands awareness not guilt, assumes fortitude not fragility, and is fluid not calcified; it asserts that the United States can yet be worthy of the values set out in its founding documents.”

I encourage white readers to read Wendell Berry’s short book “The Hidden Wound.”

Berry is a white Appalachian farmer, the descendant of people who enslaved others. In his eyes, racism causes white people to suffer as well, and what’s worse — we don’t even know it.