Doney: White people have an obligation

The Roanoke Times has published a few jeremiads recently about critical race theory, revealing a lack of understanding of what it actually purports. Here are three basic tenets as outlined in the introduction to “Critical Race Theory: An introduction,” by Richard Delgado and Jean Stefanic.
“First, that racism is ordinary, not aberrational — ‘normal science,’ the usual way society does business, the common, everyday experience of most people of color in this country.
“Second, … that our system of white-over-color ascendancy serves important purposes, both psychic and material. The first feature, ordinariness, means that racism is difficult to cure or address. …The second feature, sometimes called ‘interest convergence’ or material determinism, adds a further dimension. Because racism advances the interests of both white elites (materially) and working-class people (psychically), large segments of society have little incentive to eradicate it.
“A third theme … holds that race and races are products of social thought and relations. Not objective, inherent, or fixed, they correspond to no biological or genetic reality; rather, races are categories that society invents, manipulates, or retires when convenient.”
Notice that the tenets don’t have anything to do with individual bad actors using racist slurs or flying a Confederate flag. There’s no personal indictment. Moreover, as the Virginia Department of Education has asserted over and over, no public schools are actually teaching this.
Regardless, a letter to this paper on July 3 exclaimed “God has created ALL human beings equally with the same privileges period (a very common sense matter unless you subscribe to CRT which seeks to establish the very evil it claims to eradicate).”
I couldn’t agree more that God created all human beings equally. However, human beings, not God, passed laws prohibiting interracial marriage, allowed Virginia counties to close all their public schools rather than integrate them after Brown v. Board of Education, and denied Black veterans access to the GI Bill.
If white readers want a truly godly country, we can start by humbly considering how we continue to benefit from assumptions about the superiority of whiteness and why we’re afraid of what American history might reveal about it.
Critical race theory does not imply Black supremacy. This is the zero-sum thinking that many of us white people bring to discussions about racism, that by uplifting a group that’s historically been held down, the dominant group must lose something. Equity isn’t a finite resource. As some witty posters note, more for others doesn’t mean less for us; it isn’t pie.
Another recent (July 17) op-ed argued, “But CRT is subversive, toxic and dangerous in that it doesn’t just teach about history. It points fingers at those who have no guilt, no investment in past abuses, no responsibility for their classmates’ pain, and no obligation to apologize.”
White readers, we have to do better than this. Why do we flip out at the idea that we might have an obligation to do something to mitigate the abuses of the past?
That’s not a rhetorical question. What are we afraid of? Germany and South Africa publicly commit, and recommit, to ensuring that the atrocities of their pasts never happen again. They do so by having the moral courage to look back and then forward.
I suggest this revision to the statement above: “CRT critiques systems that claim colorblindness, yet perpetrate inequity. It demands awareness not guilt, assumes fortitude not fragility, and is fluid not calcified; it asserts that the United States can yet be worthy of the values set out in its founding documents.”
I encourage white readers to read Wendell Berry’s short book “The Hidden Wound.”
Berry is a white Appalachian farmer, the descendant of people who enslaved others. In his eyes, racism causes white people to suffer as well, and what’s worse — we don’t even know it.
“If the white man has inflicted the wound of racism upon black men, the cost has been that he would receive the mirror image of that wound into himself,” he writes. “I want to know, as fully and exactly as I can, what the wound is and how much I am suffering from it. I feel an obligation to make the attempt, and I know if I fail to make at least the attempt I forfeit any right to hope that the world will become better than it is now.”