Duerk: Where is downtown?

Duerk is coordinator of CONNECT NOW, a group that advocates for on-road corridors and off-road trails and greenways, promotes ADA accessibility, safe routes to schools and walking and bicycling as healthy transportation alternatives.

The mayor and members of Roanoke City Council are responsible for prioritizing the future transportation needs of Roanoke.

Roanoke City Council members are elected at large. This is different than Roanoke County. Roanoke County elects members to the Board of Supervisors by Districts. As at-large members of Roanoke City Council you represent all the citizens of Roanoke. That includes me, and everyone that visits, lives, learns, works, plays and prospers in Roanoke.

You have heard me say before: “The future is not a matter of chance; the future is a matter of choice. “The future is not something to be wished for, the future is something to be achieved.”