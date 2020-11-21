Duerk: Where is downtown?

Duerk is coordinator of CONNECT NOW, a group that advocates for on-road corridors and off-road trails and greenways, promotes ADA accessibility, safe routes to schools and walking and bicycling as healthy transportation alternatives.
The mayor and members of Roanoke City Council are responsible for prioritizing the future transportation needs of Roanoke.
Roanoke City Council members are elected at large. This is different than Roanoke County. Roanoke County elects members to the Board of Supervisors by Districts. As at-large members of Roanoke City Council you represent all the citizens of Roanoke. That includes me, and everyone that visits, lives, learns, works, plays and prospers in Roanoke.
You have heard me say before: “The future is not a matter of chance; the future is a matter of choice. “The future is not something to be wished for, the future is something to be achieved.”
Roanoke was recently recognized for the fifth time as an Adventure Town. Thank you to Sen. John Edwards, the Regional Partnership, the outdoor community and Roanoke City for making investment in Amtrak and greenways and trails. The outdoor community is accustomed to catching train with bikes and heading for fun destinations. If Roanoke is going to remain on the cutting edge of change, Roanoke needs to up the think for 2030-50. Roanoke can choose to provide big city services with small town amenities. Roanoke could be that fun destination.
AMTRAK is projected to bring visitors from Boston, New York and Washington to Roanoke. A community conversation needs to occur about the location of Roanoke’s transportation hub and multi modal services. The entire community is supporting climate change initiatives and walking and bicycling as healthy modes of transportation. Changing the way we thing about transit is a must. How come you do not ride transit? Find out the answers people give you and fix the reasons. After all, some people, by choice or necessity, don’t have cars or smart phones to use to call for a ride.
There is confusion on where downtown is. If I told people I was going downtown, I would be referencing the streets around the Market Building. Jefferson Street and Campbell would also be a reference point. The plaza where the pedestrian bridge connects across the railroad tracks to the Hotel Roanoke is used for downtown celebrations.
Roanoke’s transportation hub can promote empowerment and reduce inequity among marginalized groups by making needed services accessible. Creating a central service center for all city residents, and residents of the downtown neighborhood, without having to transfer buses would make life easier for a lot of people. Residents need easy access to an urgent care facility, drug store, a mini food mart, child care, a library drop off, restaurants, social service office, tourist information, a money exchange and more.
More Roanoke Amtrak trains are being planned. If you are traveling to Roanoke by train, how would you like to reach your final destination? If your destination is Smith Mountain Lake, Rocky Mount, Lexington or New Castle, what options are available? What is you wanted to access the trails at Mill Mountain or the trails at the Cove? What “bus” would you catch?
Other communities in the United States already connect. When you go skiing in Colorado you fly to Denver then catch a “bus” to destinations including Summit County. When you arrive by train in D.C. you can catch the “bus” or Metro to your destination without leaving Union Station.
Members of city council can upgrade our “cool”. Think of places you have traveled.... Imagine Roanoke as a “cool” place to connect. Let Roanoke City Council know what you imagine. City Council can make it happen! If they want to.
A multimodal transportation hub in downtown is a must if Roanoke is going to continue as Southwest Virginia’s economic engine.
Roanoke needs to upgrade our “cool.”
