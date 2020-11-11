Dunham and Robinson: Veterans: We honor your service, then and now

Veterans have a lot to offer the civilian workforce, but we know that many find it challenging to acclimate. That’s why we’re focused on hiring them and helping them find the connection between their military training and service and their commitment to serving others. Through October 1 of this year, we had hired 86 veterans.

There’s no more meaningful honor for a veteran than acknowledging their skills are valued and valuable, and their future is bright.

Meet Ken Simmons, a Navy Corpsman who recently joined Carilion as an intermediate care technician. Ken is part of the team we call when a patient needs emergency, life-saving support. Can you think of a better person for the job? He plans to use his skills and training at Carilion to become an intensive care unit nurse when he fully transfers to civilian life.

We are fortunate to work side-by-side with colleagues like Ken, who are veterans. Still, we have even more good fortune because we care for so many veterans as well.

Among our many efforts focused on veterans, we’re collaborating more with the Salem VA Medical Center to improve evidence-based treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and addictions.