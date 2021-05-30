Durkin: Protecting Right to Organize Act Hurts Local Businesses, Workers

For more than a year, businesses throughout the commonwealth have overcome some of the toughest economic challenges they have ever had to face. Some sadly could not survive the economic downturn and business restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the ones that have weathered the storm face a new challenge—this time, a legislative threat from Washington, D.C.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to serve more than 800 businesses employing more than 75,000 hard-working Virginians in communities across western Virginia. Since 1889, we have been working to foster economic growth and success in our communities by giving local businesses the tools they need to create jobs and overcome the obstacles they face. However, the proposed PRO Act could present myriad new challenges that would be difficult for local businesses to overcome.

S. 420, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act—or PRO Act—is legislation that would not only undermine workers’ rights, but disrupt Virginia workplaces and threaten local small businesses. Virginia’s delegation to the United States Senate is currently split on support of this bill.