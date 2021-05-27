Ebstein: Are You Socially Fit, or Did the Pandemic Take That Away Too?

Too soon to end the evening, someone suggests that you watch something. “Well, that’s an idea,” you say. After all, it won’t require more conversation. You can be together but not interact because you’ve already done a lot of — well over one hour’s worth anyway.

You pick one of the many 28-minute episodes of a comedy series. This requires conversation and comparisons, sharing your thoughts, and finalizing some choices. Now you’re down to either Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience, or Cuckoo, and the selection is made.

After the episode, everyone starts yawning, and the boldest of the group says, “Let’s call it a night. This was great.” Everyone is relieved because the night happened, friends partook in conversation and food, inside and unmasked. But in all of two hours, you felt you had run a marathon.

It’s curious that during the pandemic, we were focused on our decreased physical fitness. For many of us, the house is not the gym, no matter what equipment we have. But we never considered another lack of fitness: Social fitness.

We will need to build up our stamina in order to have sustained in-person conversations, over meals, without the need to retreat to stream a show. The show gets us over the hump so that the evening can span a respectable length. Sounds silly, right? But not really.