Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Access to birth control after Roe overturned

The French company that has asked for permission to sell birth control pills over the counter in the United States says the timing of its request to the Food and Drug Administration, coming soon after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, is coincidental. That might be, but the court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion makes more urgent than ever the imperative of easily accessible birth control. As with any drug, the FDA must follow the science. But if over-the-counter birth control makes sense — and for years it has worked safely in other countries — the agency should approve it as soon as possible.

Paris-based HRA Pharma announced last week that it has applied to the FDA for approval to switch Opill, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive licensed for prescription use in 1973, to over-the-counter use. If approved, it would be the first time Americans would have access to oral contraceptives without the need to obtain a prescription from a health professional. Another pill manufacturer, Cadence Health, has been discussing with the FDA switching its progesterone-estrogen combination to over-the-counter sales in hopes of also submitting an application.

About half of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The requirement for a prescription can create barriers for women who don’t have easy access to a health-care provider because of cost, lack of transportation or child care, and privacy and confidentiality concerns. Making the pill available without a prescription could be particularly helpful to women in rural, poor and marginalized communities.

Oral contraceptives have been safely used by millions of women in the United States for six decades. They are available over the counter in more than 100 countries, and clinical trials have shown them to be safe and reliable. The chief health risk — blood clots in veins — is rare, occurring in less than 1 in every 1,000 pill takers per year. Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have voiced their support for making birth control pills available without prescription.

Birth control is certainly no substitute for access to abortion care, but it is key to people making choices about their bodies and can help in preventing unintended pregnancies and thereby reducing abortions. There should be timely review of this request, as House Democrats urged in a letter to the FDA sent even before the court’s misguided ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. And if the application passes scientific muster, we hope the FDA doesn’t repeat the mistake it made in its approval of over-the-counter use of the emergency contraception pill, Plan B, when it imposed age limits.

Another issue will be affordability. A spokesperson for HRA Pharma promised the company would make Opill “very affordable for consumers” — though it is unclear what that would mean. Insurance companies are now required under the Affordable Care Act to cover the expense of prescription contraceptives, and a bill before Congress would require insurance companies to cover the cost of over-the-counter pills as well. With states rushing to cut off access to abortion, and birth control looming as a potential battleground in the war over reproductive rights, it is important that the FDA make this matter a priority.

—The Washington Post

# # #

Webb telescope delivers

Few things are as mesmerizing as a full view of the stars on a crystal clear night, when the wilds and wonders of the cosmos reveal themselves to observers here on Earth. Gazing at the heavens ignites the imagination, stirs curiosity and prods us to ponder the origins of the universe.

Last week, NASA released the first images captured by the Webb Space Telescope and “mesmerizing” somehow seems an inadequate description. It seems certain that this remarkable machine will not only advance our body of understanding but inspire us for years to come.

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, revolutionized observation of celestial objects and advanced human understanding of the cosmos. The images it captured remain awe-inspiring: clear and stunning views of the heavens that allowed scientists to peer deeper into space than ever before.

Before Hubble, questions about the age of the universe, how the planets formed and the curious nature of so-called “dark matter” were the subject of speculation and hypothesis. The data collected by Hubble helped provide answers — and, naturally, led to more questions.

In 1996, NASA began development of a Hubble replacement. The “Next Generation Space Telescope” would enable humans to look even further back in time, delivering observable images and data from nearer to the birth of the universe, commonly called the Big Bang. It would be 100 times more powerful than its predecessor and deliver unrivaled imagery from the deepest reaches of space.

Building such a machine takes time. When it launched from French Guiana on Dec. 25, the new $10 billion telescope, named for former NASA director James Webb, was the product of decades of work.

It also takes a lot of people. As the space agency notes, construction involved more than 1,200 “scientists, engineers and technicians from 14 countries (and more than 27 U.S. states)” and is a collaborative effort among NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Getting it into space, about 1 million miles from Earth, was only the first step. Even after launch, those involved held their breath until the complex apparatus deployed its gold-coated mirrors, powered up its instruments and began its observations.

Now comes the fun part.

On June 11, at a news conference featuring President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the public saw its first glimpse of what’s to come: a full-color image of what’s known as a “deep field” observation. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson described it as a “patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.”

Instead of the inky blackness of space, the image shows a collection of brilliant galaxies that almost seem to dance before the eye. When one considers how many stars, planets and other bodies are contained in each galaxy, the image offers a dazzling array of possibilities.

“We’re looking back more than 13 billion years,” Nelson said on Monday. “Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, and that light that you are seeing from one of those little specks, has been traveling for over 13 billion years.”

Compare that image to the ones captured by Hubble — photos that were already breath-taking — and it’s easy to see why the science community is positively giddy with excitement of what Webb will deliver in the months and years to come.

Many of those scientists poring over the Webb images today can trace their interest in the cosmos to the thrilling discoveries sent to Earth by Hubble. What will the next generation of astronomers, inspired by images from the Webb, discover? We can’t wait to find out.

—The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot