Edmondson: From Jefferson Davis to Donald Trump

Fifteen minutes from Blacksburg—off Va. 641, on Den Hill Road —sits an obscure monument dedicated to approximately 265 Confederate soldiers that died at Montgomery White Sulphur Springs, a popular nineteenth-century hot springs resort that was temporarily converted into a military hospital during the Civil War. Today, the monument, which is difficult to spot from the road, overlooks farmland where the resort once stood. A more public historical marker is located at the northbound rest area off I-81 exit 129. The marker notes that former President of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, spoke at Montgomery White during the 1873 convention of the Southern Historical Society.
The convention was an important moment in the post-Civil War effort to write the war’s history in favor of the losers, and Davis was its most renowned guest. He was met warmly by attendees that included the likes of Confederates P.G.T. Beauregard and Fitzhugh Lee. But Davis’ presence wasn’t the convention’s most consequential. That distinction belongs to Franklin County’s Jubal Early—a subordinate general in Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia—who delivered the keynote address. In it, Early laid out his vision for the society’s goals, which was to rescue the histories of the Confederate cause from “hacks and writers of fiction.” He declared that “The history of our war has not been written; and it devolves upon the survivors of those who participated…to furnish the authentic materials for that history.”
Early is perhaps best known for the Shenandoah Valley Campaigns of 1864. But after the war, as University of Virginia historian Gary Gallagher has argued, Early keenly understood the importance of winning a new battle to control the public memory of the war. As a result, Early became a leading voice in the “Lost Cause” social movement, a movement by white Southerners to recast the Confederacy’s insurrection against the United States as heroic while minimizing the central role of defending slavery in its cause. In 1866, for example, Early published a memoir of the war that was an early statement of the Lost Cause’s mythology. In it, he hit every basic Lost Cause tenet: he claimed that slavery did not cause the war, and that instead President Lincoln and his supporters had “overthrown the Constitution” and waged war on innocent Southern states; he claimed that slavery “civilized and Christianized” African Americans, whom he called an “inferior race” that “should be kept in a state of subordination” for the “safety of the white race;” and he proclaimed a “profound love and veneration” for President Davis and General Lee, heroes, he believed, of a noble cause that he unmoored from the truth about their failed insurrection and the barbarity of slavery.
The Lost Cause was thus a lie; propaganda. But it was a lie about the recent past that many proponents understood could shape the political future. That is, if Northern enemies could be blamed for causing the Civil War, and the centrality of slavery negated in public memory—while also stereotyping African Americans as deserving subjugation—then white Southerners could rationalize rolling back the Black civil and political rights gained during Reconstruction. The Lost Cause, in turn, became the ideological cornerstone for decades of violent resistance to interracial democracy, and it provided a narrative that prompted Southern Democratic politicians to seize public offices, suppress the voting rights of African Americans and the poor, and ultimately institute a multi-state system of Jim Crow apartheid.
This history provides a lens through which to view the current moment. Last month, President Trump’s torrent of lies about widespread election fraud—parroted by his enablers in Congress—created a false background narrative that justified his followers’ (many who are tied to extremist and white supremacist groups) attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His lies, like the Lost Cause, abdicated responsibility, baselessly blamed enemies of the constitutional government that he himself was trying to undermine, and negated the causes of his electoral defeat, namely his own divisiveness, racist fearmongering, and mishandling of a pandemic that has killed 500,000 Americans.
And his false narrative remains potent. According to multiple polls, a majority of Republicans say they believe that the election was fraudulent and that the GOP should remain loyal to Trump. Across the country, some Republican state lawmakers are also attempting to exploit the lies by proposing a wave of new laws that would restrict voter access in future elections, despite having no evidence that systematic voter fraud occurred.
In Jefferson Davis’ address at Montgomery White, he said that Confederates would have never surrendered if they foresaw Reconstruction. In many ways they didn’t. White Southerners, Davis said, were “more cheated and defrauded than conquered.”
Edmonson is a historian at Virginia Tech