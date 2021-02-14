Edmondson: From Jefferson Davis to Donald Trump

Early is perhaps best known for the Shenandoah Valley Campaigns of 1864. But after the war, as University of Virginia historian Gary Gallagher has argued, Early keenly understood the importance of winning a new battle to control the public memory of the war. As a result, Early became a leading voice in the “Lost Cause” social movement, a movement by white Southerners to recast the Confederacy’s insurrection against the United States as heroic while minimizing the central role of defending slavery in its cause. In 1866, for example, Early published a memoir of the war that was an early statement of the Lost Cause’s mythology. In it, he hit every basic Lost Cause tenet: he claimed that slavery did not cause the war, and that instead President Lincoln and his supporters had “overthrown the Constitution” and waged war on innocent Southern states; he claimed that slavery “civilized and Christianized” African Americans, whom he called an “inferior race” that “should be kept in a state of subordination” for the “safety of the white race;” and he proclaimed a “profound love and veneration” for President Davis and General Lee, heroes, he believed, of a noble cause that he unmoored from the truth about their failed insurrection and the barbarity of slavery.