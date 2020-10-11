Edwards and Hurst: Vote no on Amendment One

The General Assembly has 15 days to vote on the plan. There is no assurance of public hearings in the General Assembly. Nor are any amendments allowed to the plan, and the Governor has no involvement in the process. It is “take it or leave it.” The Constitutional process of bill making under Article V, Section 6, of the Virginia Constitution is expressly excluded from the redistricting process.

If the General Assembly fails to adopt the final plan, on a rigid time frame, redistricting “shall be established by the Supreme Court of Virginia.” The Supreme Court is not elected by the people, but elected by the General Assembly, without any input from the Governor. It is the least democratically representative body of the three branches of government.

Amendment 1 undermines the right of voters to participate and to choose representatives to draw district lines. Instead of giving citizens the power to decide redistricting, it would put redistricting in the hands of a small group of legislators and citizens appointed by retired judges, far removed from citizen involvement.