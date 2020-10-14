Edwards: Solar energy can save taxpayer dollars at the local level

The new state law allows non-residential customers to use PPA financing for systems less than 3 megawatts and greater than 50 kilowatts. Unfortunately, Appalachian Electric Power Company (APCO), which serves Southwest Virginia, has capped the aggregate amount of net metering for public entities, such as local governments and public schools, at 3 megawatts all across its territory. This limits the use of solar energy by government entities and prevents the lower costs available with solar electricity. This cap limiting the use of PPAs prevents local governments in Southwest Virginia from being able to compete with the rest of Virginia in terms of solar jobs and access to solar savings.

APCO claims that allowing net metering for public authorities would raise the rates for other customers. But this ignores the many benefits of solar, including lower costs and cleaner energy, and the fact that net metering reduces the overall cost per unit of electricity for the entire utility’s territory.

Moreover, generation of customer owned solar energy does not cause unfair cost-shifting. In fact, it is well established that rooftop solar has been shown to save all ratepayers and the costs to the utility while providing economic and environmental benefits for everyone.