Edwards: Solar energy can save taxpayer dollars at the local level

By John Edwards
Edwards represents Roanoke, Craig County, Giles County and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties in the state Senate. He is a Democrat.
This year the General Assembly passed the Solar Freedom Act and the Clean Economy Act with the goal of reaching 100 percent renewable net energy by 2050.
For non-profit organizations to reach this goal, and to benefit the state in expanding renewable energy, they are able to finance solar energy installation and operation through “third-party power-purchase agreements” (PPAs). These agreements allow solar energy systems to be owned and operated by for-profit entities that can take advantage of federal tax incentives. This method of financing solar energy is less expensive than paying cash or borrowing the funds and paying interest.
Furthermore, the solar energy generated by third-party PPA systems, and not used by the organization, can be sent back to the electric grid for other users. In this way, the owner is able to obtain lower electric rates by using the energy it generates and also selling excess energy generated back to the electric grid. This process of “net metering” benefits the customer producing the solar energy and adds to the electric grid operated by the utility.
Thus, solar energy can be generated and distributed by private entities, which are not the natural monopolies our electric utilities are.
The new state law allows non-residential customers to use PPA financing for systems less than 3 megawatts and greater than 50 kilowatts. Unfortunately, Appalachian Electric Power Company (APCO), which serves Southwest Virginia, has capped the aggregate amount of net metering for public entities, such as local governments and public schools, at 3 megawatts all across its territory. This limits the use of solar energy by government entities and prevents the lower costs available with solar electricity. This cap limiting the use of PPAs prevents local governments in Southwest Virginia from being able to compete with the rest of Virginia in terms of solar jobs and access to solar savings.
APCO claims that allowing net metering for public authorities would raise the rates for other customers. But this ignores the many benefits of solar, including lower costs and cleaner energy, and the fact that net metering reduces the overall cost per unit of electricity for the entire utility’s territory.
Moreover, generation of customer owned solar energy does not cause unfair cost-shifting. In fact, it is well established that rooftop solar has been shown to save all ratepayers and the costs to the utility while providing economic and environmental benefits for everyone.
The new laws enacted this year call for a study of the costs and benefits of net metering so the State Corporation Commission will review whether any changes may be needed to the current net metering system.
The General Assembly expanded the PPA program with the specific intent that it should be available to be used by tax-exempt entities, including local government and public school buildings, that cannot take advantage of the federal tax credits without financing through third- party PPAs.
The direct and indirect benefit of nonutility distribution of solar energy in Virginia provides nearly 5200 jobs, with a combined $308 million dollars in wages, and a total economic benefit of $803.3 million dollars to Virginia’s economy. And solar energy continues to grow.
Nationally, solar energy produces more jobs than coal, natural gas and petroleum combined. And the cost of solar energy continues to plummet.
Solar energy has the potential to decrease the total amount of taxpayer dollars consumed by electricity bills in government-owned buildings, while creating more Virginia-based jobs and economic benefits.
As the distribution of solar energy by non-monopolistic private entities continues to grow in Virginia, our local governments and schools should be able to benefit from the less expensive solar energy, and save taxpayer dollars on electricity bills.
The current APCO, VML and VACO Steering Committee should negotiate new contracts for public authority customers to reflect the changes in the new state law and allow an increase in the net metering cap and access to PPA financing so our local governments can take full advantage of the benefits and lower costs of renewable energy to our communities and taxpayers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!