Edwards: The jurisdiction of Virginia’s juvenile courts should be raised from 18 years to 21 years

In the 2022 legislative session, I introduced legislation (Senate Bill 134) to raise the jurisdiction of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts from 18 to 21 years. The bill passed the Senate, but was defeated on a straight party line vote in the House of Delegates committee.

In recent decades, research in behavioral science has proven what parents have long known: adolescents at 18 years of age do not show the judgment of mature adults.

Harvard Medical School researchers have learned that maturation of the brain continues throughout the early twenties. “[N]ew neuroscience research reveals that during emotionally charged situations, late adolescents (ages 18-21) respond more like younger adolescents (ages 13-17) than like young adults (ages 22-25), due to differences in brain maturation.” These differences in behavior are due to the relationship between the “prefrontal cortex”, a region of the brain important for self-control, and the “striatum,” a region important for reward processing in the brain.

Thus, areas of the brain involving judgment and self-control are not fully mature for late adolescents. In emotional situations, the capacity to regulate actions and emotions is more like teenagers than adults until the mid-20s. In Roanoke, Dr. Brooks King-Casas and Dr. Pearl Chiu are continuing this research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Indeed, the American Academy of Pediatrics notes “there is increasing evidence that brain development has not reliably reached adult levels of functioning until well into the third decade of life.” While cognitive abilities mature around 16 years of age, psychosocial development and judgment in the brain do not mature until young adulthood (age 22-25).

Compared to those over age 21, late adolescents tend to be impulsive, take unwarranted risks, not consider long-term consequences, and are unduly subject to peer pressure.

At the same time, there is a greater potential for rehabilitation of these young people. Neuroscience and behavioral research indicate that late adolescents are particularly well suited to learning from experience; they are more responsive to rewards than punishments in changing their behavior. In addition, those involved in the criminal justice system tend to “age out” of crime as they enter adulthood. Thus, the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is better able to serve these late adolescents.

Historically — from the ancients to well into the 20th century — the age of adulthood was understood to be in a person’s twenties. In ancient Rome, for example, a young male was not considered mature with full rights until age 25 years. In medieval England, the age of knighthood was 21 years.

For centuries, the age of adulthood was 21 years in Great Britain and in the United States. Colleges and universities were expected to act in loco parentis for students while on campus, evidencing that college students should have oversight as parents would provide.

In World War II, the age of conscription into the military was reduced to 18 years. During the Vietnam War, in 1971, the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years, under the belief, “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.”

The fact that young people can vote at 18 does not make them mature adults in all matters. When the legal age for drinking alcohol was reduced to 18 years, it was seen as a mistake and states restored the age back to 21 years. Virginia also increased the age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 years in 2021. This followed growing scientific understanding that alcohol and tobacco impair development of the brain.

The Affordable Care Act allows parents to have health insurance coverage for their children until 26 years. This popular move recognizes that young adults often do not have the foresight to purchase health insurance and are not financially independent at that age.

Similarly, the federal CARD Act of 2012 limits holding a person under 21 years liable on a credit card contract, in recognition of the developing maturity for those under 21 years.

Raising the legal age to 21 years would also enhance racial equity due to the disparate number of Black young adults in adult court. The juvenile courts can also provide more appropriate rehabilitative services to these young people.

Increasing the age of delinquency to 21 years, as in the past, would not prevent prosecutors from moving to transfer a case to adult circuit court where appropriate in more serious offenses.

This jurisdictional change would align our laws to advances in behavioral science, centuries of historic precedent and common sense. The Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts are best equipped to hold young adults accountable and also provide appropriate rehabilitative services at an age when they are particularly amenable to reform.