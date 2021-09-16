Edwards: Virginia's Democratic majority gets things done

Last month, the General Assembly returned to Richmond to allocate $3.3 billion in federal funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Some of these funds will be used for short-term economic recovery, as in nearly $1 billion to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund and $74 million for improvements at the Virginia Employment Commission.

Our federal allotment was also used for long term priorities, such as $700 million for broadband, $250 million for public schools, and $111 million in financial aid for college and university students.

Because we have kept Virginia on a strong financial footing throughout the pandemic, these funds are also used to build on the progress that began when the Democrats took the majority of the General Assembly after the election in 2019.

Among other things, the Democratic majority in the House of Delegates and Senate passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act. This has spurred investments in offshore wind energy, made solar power more accessible, and put Virginia on track for 100% net carbon free electric generation by 2045. With this legislation, Virginia will become a leader in clean, resilient energy.