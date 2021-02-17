Egan: Virginia lawmakers should focus on economic relief, not raising auto insurance costs

With many Virginians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers need to focus on ways to lower costs and safely reopen our state’s economy during the 2021 Legislative Session. Instead, certain lawmakers are pushing through a slate of legislation that will raise auto insurance costs at a time when individuals, families and businesses can least afford it.

Supported by plaintiffs attorneys, Senate Bills 1182, 1202 and 1195 would make major changes to existing Virginia law raising required auto financial responsibility limits, adding bad faith actions for auto claims, and changing the requirement for underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage under an auto policy. The combined bills are being pushed through the legislature quickly and not allowing much debate. These harmful bills together will likely lead to higher auto insurance costs, increased litigation, and will burden the Virginia courts with more cases.

SB 1182 would force Virginians to buy much higher bodily injury and property damage coverage than is currently required. This unnecessary bill will drive up costs for individuals and families and may result in more uninsured drivers on Virginia roads. According to a 2018 study by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, insurance premiums could increase 9.46% or up to $252 for some drivers if SB 1182 passes.