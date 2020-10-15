Eisman: Four questions for Barrett

Judge Barrett had and perhaps still has a chance to strike a blow against all that and on behalf of judicial integrity. While she can’t control how the president runs his campaign — we know by now that Donald Trump is out of control — anyone who has watched her performance this week knows the judge is more than able to stand up for herself and for judicial independence.

So here’s a suggested line of questioning for today’s final round of hearings on the Barrett nomination.

n Judge Barrett, when President Trump called to offer you a seat on the Supreme Court, did you discuss the importance of judicial independence and express concern about his public attacks on the judiciary? If not, why not?

n Why did you agree to participate in the Rose Garden event announcing your nomination when you surely knew the president would use it to boost and raise money for his reelection campaign? How does your participation square with your obligation under the canons to refrain from political activity or other actions that undermine public confidence in the independence of the courts?