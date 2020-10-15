Eisman: Four questions for Barrett

By Dale Eisman
Eisman wrote about politics and the U.S. military through 37 years as a reporter and editor at The Virginian Pilot and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Now retired, he lives in Surf City, N.C.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has spent this week assuring senators and the nation that neither President Trump nor his staff have asked how she would decide the momentous issues — legal abortion, voting rights, the future of the Affordable Care Act, and others — that will come before the court during her tenure.
Her position is frustrating to many, particularly those opposed to her nomination, but it’s consistent with the stance of her predecessors. It follows a principle set out in the Code of Conduct governing federal judges, specifically this portion of Canon 3: “A judge should not make public comment on the merits of a matter pending or impending in any court.”
But Judge Barrett’s fealty to that part of the judicial code contrasts with her apparent indifference to canons that counsel judges to avoid partisan politics, and as Canon 2 puts it “act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”
Beginning with her appearance at the White House event announcing and celebrating her nomination, Judge Barrett has turned her back on those canons, allowing herself to be used as a tool in President Trump’s reelection campaign.
She has been silent as the president boasts of her nomination at campaign rallies and applauds as his supporters chant “Fill that seat.” While she’s asserted her independence at this week’s hearings, there is no sign that Judge Barrett has asked the president to stop using her nomination to raise money for his campaign or to call off the multi-million dollar public relations campaign being financed by his supporters on her behalf.
The Barrett nomination comes amid a dangerous decline in confidence in our courts. Since the fight in the 1980s over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Robert Bork, Congress and Republican and Democratic presidents alike have chipped away at the public’s perception of an apolitical judiciary. In cases like Bush v. Gore, Citizens United, and Shelby County v. Holder, the high court has fueled public cynicism about its professed independence with decisions that many Americans view as partisan.
Most recently, President Trump has waged his own crusade against the judiciary and the rule of law. He’s attacked the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor and an array of federal appeals and district judges, drawing a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts. He’s pushed the Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies and ignore crimes committed by his friends. And in nominating Judge Barrett and rushing her confirmation near the climax of a hotly-contested election, Trump and Republican senators have further pushed the courts into politics.
Judge Barrett had and perhaps still has a chance to strike a blow against all that and on behalf of judicial integrity. While she can’t control how the president runs his campaign — we know by now that Donald Trump is out of control — anyone who has watched her performance this week knows the judge is more than able to stand up for herself and for judicial independence.
So here’s a suggested line of questioning for today’s final round of hearings on the Barrett nomination.
n Judge Barrett, when President Trump called to offer you a seat on the Supreme Court, did you discuss the importance of judicial independence and express concern about his public attacks on the judiciary? If not, why not?
n Why did you agree to participate in the Rose Garden event announcing your nomination when you surely knew the president would use it to boost and raise money for his reelection campaign? How does your participation square with your obligation under the canons to refrain from political activity or other actions that undermine public confidence in the independence of the courts?
n Attendees at the Rose Garden event sat shoulder-to-shoulder and most did not wear masks or other personal protective equipment. Considering the risks of Covid 19, why did you agree to take part in that event? Did you express any concern about those risks to the president?
n Do you understand that the PR campaign on your behalf fuels a public suspicion that you’ll be a partisan justice? Why haven’t you asked the president and the people behind that campaign to stand down?
It’s hard to imagine Judge Barrett addressing those questions directly; to do so would be to bite the hands that have delivered her to the brink of a seat on our highest court.
But isn’t that the kind of independence we should expect, and the Constitution demands?
