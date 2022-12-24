Ellerbrock: Advent mysteries — fill in the blanks!

In theology, a mystery is “something about which we can always know more.” Today, however, when we lack “enthusiasm” to investigate a puzzle or conundrum further, we casually dismiss the unknown as a “mystery” not worth our attention or effort. Most unfortunate! In truth, a mystery calls for our continual examination, to not give up, to dig deeper, to enter into the story.

Advent is a mysterious adventure worth our exploring with enthusiasm (en theos mania), which means God in man/woman. Thus, everyone of all traditions, backgrounds and beliefs is empowered by birth to investigate what happened 2,000 years ago in the remote hills of Galilee. At least three Advent mysteries entice us to fill in the gaps with eternal truths.

#1: Mary, Joseph, Jesus. Since Jesus was born when Herod was king, then Jesus was born by 4 B.C. when Herod died. According to Luke, Jesus clearly began his brief public ministry in 28 A.D., when he changed history in only two to three years, dying at age 35. What did he do for the first 32 years of his life?

For Christians, it is tempting to envision every activity of Jesus’ life as a uniquely sacred moment, in a supernatural way manifesting his divinity. But, if everything Jesus did while growing up was miraculous or super-spectacular, why didn’t the Gospel writers document and share those stories with us?

All we learn from the Scriptures about Jesus’ upbringing and early life is one incident when he got lost as a teenager in David and Solomon’s great temple, perhaps attending his bar-mitvah ritual as a new Jewish adult. When Joseph and Mary finally found Jesus conversing with Jewish elders, rather than praising his brilliance, they chastised Jesus for scaring them, a typical response by normal parents.

So, what was the Holy Family’s life like those first three decades? What do we know?

Thanks to the angel Gabriel’s annunciation and her personal behavior, Mary undoubtedly knew her pregnancy was miraculous. Joseph obviously believed Mary and the angel because he refused to divorce her. They knew Jesus was special. Imagine their curiosity about Jesus’ future accomplishments and destiny.

A theory. Perhaps they lived a normal life. Famously labeled a carpenter, Joseph was actually a tecton (tool maker). Instead of building homes for neighbors, perhaps Joseph taught Jesus how to teach others to build homes? Mary and Joseph spent their long Advent years teaching Jesus to serve others in quiet, humble, simple acts of love. It was called The Way.

#2: John the Baptist. When Mary learned of her pregnancy, she quickly departed to share the Good News with her elderly cousin Elizabeth who was also pregnant (her doubtful husband Zechariah was rendered speechless). They met at Ain Karem, a remote spot in southern Judea to share their joy. At their embrace, the babies leapt in their mother’s wombs, whereupon a flowing spring arose. Ain Karem means “gracious spring.”

Whereas Jesus probably spent his youth in Joseph’s tool shop, Elizabeth’s child John the Baptist (Jesus’ cousin) likely spent his formative years with monastic Essenes in the desert wilderness. Fiercely rejecting earthly values, austere John wore camel’s hair and ate locusts, preparing himself for the Messiah “to come after me, whose sandals I am not fit to untie” (John 1: 27).

A theory. How fitting that a gracious spring led Jesus and John along separate paths of holiness: communal life with daily tasks among neighbors versus ascetic life among prayerful hermits.

Years later, when Jesus approached John for baptism in the Jordan River, John exclaims twice to the bystanders onshore that “I did not know him.” Why? Perhaps John is stating that he and Jesus had not hung out (modern lingo) together for decades? Perhaps John is downplaying the reality that the Lord is being baptized by a human being, rather than vice versa?

Nevertheless, John reluctantly baptizes Jesus and declares that he will decline and Jesus will rise.

Like John the Baptist, Advent is a time for silent reflection and focused awareness, simplifying our activities, in preparation for the Incarnation. Like Jesus, Advent is also a time for serving others with grace and joy, counting our sacred blessings, in thanksgiving for the Incarnation.

#3: The Test. Jesus calls us to “be in the world, but not of the world” (John 15: 19; Romans 12: 2), to celebrate the natural and supernatural Advent mysteries. How can we measure success? Jesus is the eternal paradigm: 100% totally non-transactional (modern lingo). He perfectly models a self-less life for all. Merry Christmas!