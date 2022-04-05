Ellerbrock: Bringing dry bones to life — a team sport

Have you ever wondered why some countries with abundant natural resources prosper economically (United States), while others do not (Kenya)? And why the reverse is also true: some countries with limited natural resources prosper (Japan), while others do not (Democratic Republic of the Congo)?

Governing the outcome in all four situations are a variety of key factors, including the existence or lack of: economic openness to trade (internal and external), modern institutions (political, financial, legal, educational, scientific, medical, religious), human rights (transparent and equitable), industrial innovation (intellectual and property rights), civic stability (personal and military security), climate and natural resources (arid vs. arable, accessible vs. remote), et al.

Regarding these six primary factors, what do they share in common? Relationships. How well we relate to one another (“Human Family”) and to nature (“Mother Earth”) is critical to each outcome, for better or for worse. Recognizing and nurturing our connectedness is essential.

For example: Africa and Europe both have magnificent rivers, yet qualitatively different levels of economic development. A major difference is geographic: Europe’s main rivers are connected and navigable, whereas Africa’s are often independent and shallow with waterfalls. Thus, Europe’s rivers historically facilitated economic cooperation and social mobility. Mother Nature teaches powerful lessons.

During World War II, many European pastors preached on Ezekiel’s mystical visions of the Dry Bones and Wonderful Stream. Standing in the midst of the Valley of Dry Bones, Ezekiel prophesied that post-exilic Israel would regrow its flesh and blood and return to life if the resurrected citizens would work together in building the kingdom. Ezekiel also saw a mystical stream of water flowing from underneath the great Temple, replenishing life along its riverbanks, as it flowed East … uniting the whole world.

Those pastors pleaded for the Allied nations to stick together against the evil of Nazism … as NATO stands united today against Russian aggression.

“Egypt is the Nile, and the Nile is Egypt,” so claimed Herodotus 2,500 years ago. Yet, despite its great navigable resource, Egypt remained a primitive culture until recently, due partly to its lack of trees with which to build a viable navy (versus the island nation of Britain). Today, we know that living trees and thriving forests are significant assets in sequestering carbon and stimulating cloud cover to combat global warming … another lesson in connectedness from Mother Nature.

On that Friday when Jesus was crucified on a dead tree 2,000 years ago, Mother Nature loudly voiced her opinion:

There was darkness over the whole land;

There was an earthquake;

The Temple veil shielding the Ark was split in two.

On that Easter Sunday morning:

The massive stone closing the Tomb rolled away;

Only the burial cloths remained;

The voice of angels spoke the Good News.

On that prior Thursday evening, Jesus was arrested and sentenced to death as a revolutionary by King Herod and Procurator Pontius Pilate, two of history’s most brutal autocrats, who despised each other, yet bonded over killing Jesus. The sickest line in scripture: “Though they were formerly enemies, Herod and Pilate became friends that day” (Luke 23:12). My Mom used to say: “Misery loves company!”

When we take solace in the sins, faults, failures and struggles of others, that gets us nowhere, spiraling downward in a race-to-the-bottom. We are called to raise the bar, not lower it.

Jesus declared: “Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste” (Matthew 12:25). Abraham Lincoln warned: “A house divided against itself cannot stand” (1858). Our future is a collective enterprise … locally and globally.

Ecology teaches us that diverse ecosystems are most resilient. Economics teaches us that voluntary trade creates wealth. Ecumenism teaches us that respect for the other is a sign of wisdom. Together, our universal household (Gr: Oikos) is sustainable when all three dimensions are managed in harmony.

Today, we complain about inflation, particularly regarding rising gasoline prices. Yet, why are we surprised and upset about it after two years of severe recession during the COVID-19 pandemic? It means the economy is rapidly coming out of hibernation: consumers want to shop, businesses need inventory, builders want to build, and folks want to travel.

In the long term, if we are truly committed to our children’s future, we must begin paying the true costs — including environmental costs and public health costs — of the energy we generate and consume. To transition out of fossil fuels, higher prices for petroleum-based products (fuel, plastics, rubber, fertilizer, paint, cosmetics) are a necessary and powerful incentive. We can keep blindly paddling upstream or right our sails, together!

Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.