Ellerbrock: Fields of dreams — what price loyalty?

I normally enjoy George Will’s astute columns, except when he professes to know that college academic standards are abysmal, sports (i.e., baseball) bring out the best in humanity, and unfettered capitalism solves all problems. His Jan. 9 column (“Two cheers for championship in the NIL era”) strikes out on all three pitches.

In defense of college athletes who seldom sleep, Will praises the NCAA for adopting rules that allow players to financially benefit from their Name, Image or Likeness (NIL).

With big name coaches earning upward of $9 million annually — 40 times what their state’s governor earns, Will asserts that the time is overdue for universities to drop the “amateurism myth” and pay players, or at least the best players, who generate much income for their coaches and schools.

In other words, capitalism should be utilized to end the exploitation of gifted young athletes.

Will identifies the problem. However, his solution ignores several issues.

First, it is a misnomer to assert that college athletes are not paid. In the major sports, players receive scholarships worth at least $100,000, plus housing, food, clothes and bowl game amenities. So, the real question is: how much should athletes be paid?

In its attempt to level the playing field between players versus coaches and athletic administrators, the NCAA’s NIL approach may seem reasonable, but — as much as I love sports and education — I’m afraid Will ignores some unintended consequences.

How much will parents pressure coaches to play their child … in college, high school, even middle school??? When will we see lawsuits claiming their under-utilized superstar-to-be was financially harmed by allegedly biased or blind coaches who can’t see their child’s talents, thereby depriving them of future earning power?

Across the NCAA panoply, will the NIL rule actually level the playing field? Or, will the rich keep getting richer? Think SEC.

Will says that wealthy boosters will now have to make their donations on top of, rather than under, the table. Indeed, transparency is essential, but that is a necessary, but not sufficient solution to the amateurship dilemma.

How will the NIL approach resolve challenges in achieving Title IX gender equity in sports? Will sarcastically dismisses the issue as a game for “equity police.”

When star players earn mega-bucks, how will that affect locker room dynamics? Team unity could devolve into narcissism and resentment, adding to coaches’ duties and frustrations.

Regarding Will’s perennial attacks on academic standards, I know first-hand from teaching over 40 years at three major universities that many of my peer faculty members live, work, teach and uphold standards of learning and discovery that continually amaze and inspire me. Will is out-of-touch with campus life.

Will thinks it’s funny when a donor says, “I want to help build a university of which our football team can be proud!” I disagree. It’s perverse when the tail wags the dog.

Last, but not least, how will NIL money affect the other new phenomenon in college sports — the portal? Hundreds of players jump schools in hopes of more playing opportunity — and money — because his quarterback or point guard threw more passes to his roommate.

How does the portal marketplace affect school and fan loyalty? Or, does it merely codify the reality that “one and done” college athletes are semi-pros from day one? “Student-athlete” becomes an oxymoron. I have been privileged to serve as substitute chaplain for away Hokie football games (undefeated at 10-0!). Nevertheless, I question the price of players’ loyalty.

I love all of my students, including the athletes who take my courses. They are courageous individuals living multiple lives at once. Some sit in the back rows, terrified of being called upon. Others engage more actively. Hopefully, they all know that NFL stands for “Not For Long.”

An heretical idea: to foster team camaraderie in the NIL era, why not inject some equity into the game by pooling (taxing) a certain percent of each player’s NIL earnings to be equally distributed among all teammates, regardless of their role or amount of playing time? Otherwise, is it really a team sport? Call it Unified NIL — UNIL (ala USA) for the privilege of being members of “the team.” Have the players vote before the season on the appropriate percentage, forcing everyone to assess fairness and consider its impact on future recruiting.

I do not pretend to know the answer to big time college sports and the university experience. Will casually dismisses the problem: “But if you graft a multibillion [dollar] industry onto higher education, some awkwardness is unavoidable.” That’s it: just awkward? Will knows better.

Go Hokies!

Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.