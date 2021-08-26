Ellerbrock: Teaching CRT — truth lies in the balance

Twenty years ago I served on a search committee for a new affirmative action officer here at Virginia Tech. At our first meeting, we drafted the position description and decided that each of us members would call eight colleagues around the country to recruit a strong pool of candidates. We would meet again in two weeks.
On my way to our second meeting, I ran into a fellow committee member whom I highly respect. As we walked across VT’s Drillfield, she asked me, “So Mike, did you call your eight colleagues?” I proudly said, “Yes, I did.”
She said, “I did, too, and guess what? After I called my eight American colleagues, I realized that I called all eight white people! I feel terrible, but that’s who I know.”
I shamefully responded, “Oh my gosh, I did, too! That’s who I went to grad school with, that’s who I’ve kept up with for years.”
It was a sobering moment: the system is unbalanced and self-perpetuating.
I’m not a bad person, but the system in which I have prospered is dysfunctional. Power begets power. White privilege begets white privilege. Maleness begets male access. Institutional racism is real, historical, pervasive, documented, and pernicious.
Horrified by the evils of overt racism throughout my life, I was naive about covert biases and how systemically unjust our world can be. The playing field is seldom level. Truth be told, 50 years ago in Texas my Robert E. Lee “Generals” high school football team carried a huge Confederate flag behind our band playing “Dixie.” From a devout Christian family, I never thought a thing about it. I was part of the problem.
Sadly, many American communities are torn by passionate conflict over immigration, nationalism, Black Lives Matter and critical race theory, including our neighbors in Franklin and Pulaski counties. Pulaski’s Calfee Community & Culture Center is part of the solution.
Consistent with CRT, Catholic social teaching stresses the dignity of every person and requires engagement with others for mutual flourishing. No one lives or prospers as an island. Though we humans are territorial creatures like our friends in the animal kingdom, we must grow beyond the safe space we inhabit and enter brave space as partners in God’s greater garden. We should teach children to:
Practice tetsugen (Zen) — to be as aware of the world around us as the fish that is aware of the water.
Recognize implicit and explicit power and means of oppression, including unintentional microaggressions.
Understand that a racist institution or system does not mean that its naive members are evil.
See themselves and each other as brothers and sisters, not victims and victors.
Know that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future.
Feel that true dialogue unites, ugly sound bites divide.
Reject labeling categories of fellow human beings.
Realize that fear of the other gets us nowhere.
Believe that their future depends on justice for all.
From the beginning of humanity to today, some people lack a sense of belonging. In the biblical account, when Adam and Eve introduced sin into God’s creation, they became estranged from nature, burdened to till the soil for food production, chastened with pain in childbirth, and fearful of one’s neighbor. Adam and Eve’s son Cain killed his brother Abel out of a culture clash — Cain a settled farmer, Abel a nomadic shepherd. Alienated spouses blaming each other, violent sibling rivalry, their harmony with God, humanity and nature was disrupted. The Original Sin in racism.
Today, we rely on technology and social media beyond Adam and Eve’s imagination in our personal, civic and global relationships. Yet, “we are more disconnected than ever,” as my tweeting college students admit about their generation. When schools avoid teaching the painful truths of our history, youth look in shallow holes for grounding.
Two compelling analyses of American society paint a clear picture. In “Habits of the Heart” (1985) by Robert Bellah, et al., and “Thank You for Being Late” (2016) by Thomas Friedman, brilliant scholars who personally studied communities across America reach the same conclusion: when people get to know each other, things change, usually for the better.
For example, on Sunday, July 11th, a politically and racially diverse group of 45 concerned citizens (parents, teachers, elected officials, ministers) held a Community Conversation of Equity in Pulaski County Schools. Their beautiful depth of listening and sharing fosters trust and hope.
Today, my R.E. Lee high school in Houston does not even play football. It has students from 19 dialects. CRT in action!
Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, a deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.