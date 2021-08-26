Ellerbrock: Teaching CRT — truth lies in the balance

Twenty years ago I served on a search committee for a new affirmative action officer here at Virginia Tech. At our first meeting, we drafted the position description and decided that each of us members would call eight colleagues around the country to recruit a strong pool of candidates. We would meet again in two weeks.

On my way to our second meeting, I ran into a fellow committee member whom I highly respect. As we walked across VT’s Drillfield, she asked me, “So Mike, did you call your eight colleagues?” I proudly said, “Yes, I did.”

She said, “I did, too, and guess what? After I called my eight American colleagues, I realized that I called all eight white people! I feel terrible, but that’s who I know.”

I shamefully responded, “Oh my gosh, I did, too! That’s who I went to grad school with, that’s who I’ve kept up with for years.”

It was a sobering moment: the system is unbalanced and self-perpetuating.

I’m not a bad person, but the system in which I have prospered is dysfunctional. Power begets power. White privilege begets white privilege. Maleness begets male access. Institutional racism is real, historical, pervasive, documented, and pernicious.