Ellerbrock: Universal justice – today and tomorrow

Why have rising gasoline prices pushed global famine, violent conflicts, refugee dislocation, degrading poverty and ecological devastation to the back pages? Economists know the answer: humanity has a high discount rate. In the minds of many people, today counts more than tomorrow.

We prefer most things now, rather than later. Delaying gratification is painful. Children and elderly have high discount rates. To get them to postpone consumption, they must be compensated with high rewards for waiting. Focused on their future, college students, young professionals and new parents exhibit low discount rates, spurring their willingness to make long-term investments.

The discount rate is a quantitative measure reflecting our individual and collective levels of patience. Consider the value of money. Over time, a dollar depreciates due to the psychological pain of delaying gratification (postponing its use) and inflation (rising consumer prices).

For example, a cute baby is born and generous grandparents create a $100,000 trust fund to pay for college at age 18. If our annual discount rate is 5%, the real value (purchasing power) of those dollars in year 18 falls to $42,000. If the discount rate is 10%, the value in year 18 is only $18,000. Lottery and Las Vegas jackpot winners consider their personal discount rate in choosing between an immediate one-time lump sum payment versus a flow of annual payments into the future.

To people with high discount rates, gasoline and food prices today are more urgent concerns than global warming. Their priorities “discount” the quality of life for future generations facing economic uncertainty, escalating violence, aesthetic deterioration, mental/emotional anomie, biological pandemics, historic flooding, extreme droughts, food insecurity, and massive wildfires that generate their own weather. Conversely, if we care more about our grandchildren’s lives than our own, then we will strive to lower society’s collective discount rate to protect future life on the planet.

The existential question facing humanity today is whether and how to shift our values and priorities to protecting creation and promoting the welfare of others, both now and in the future. On a personal level, when does wealth accumulation earned through legitimate self-interested labor gravitate into selfishness and greed? Morally, it’s the face in the mirror who must answer the question.

One of the main reasons that I am Catholic is its “universal” (the literal meaning of “Catholic”) vision of justice, both spatial and temporal. In “Laudato Si – On Care for Our Common Home” and “Let Us Dream – The Path to a Better Future,” Pope Francis links our global social ills as products of narcissism, nationalism, fear and indifference. When confronted with the sins of inequity, many people look away, like the priest and Levite who crossed over to the other side of the road to avoid engaging the victim beaten by robbers … only the “Good” Samaritan (a despised class) stopped to help (Luke 10:25-37). When Cain was asked about his brother Abel’s demise, he responded, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Genesis 4:1-13).

Today, 2 billion people “live” on less than $2 per day, half of whom have no daily access to clean water, while wealthier countries consume the majority of energy and natural resources, as if there is no tomorrow. In a moral cop-out, today’s poor are “discounted” as self-inflicted victims of their own ineptitude. Pope Francis laments the sums of money spent on weapons and armaments: if we “convert swords into plow shares” (Isaiah 2:4), we could feed humanity.

Regarding the planet, “Creation itself groans in agony” (Romans 8:22). In our short-term thinking, we don’t pay the full health and environmental costs of the food we eat and fossil fuels we burn. Policymakers’ focus on reelection stunts their vision. Holistic values shrink in myopia. Discount rates rise with inflation, while a boat recently sailed across the North Pole for the first time in human history.

Pope Francis says that “healing begins on the peripheries, engaging the marginalized in communion, fraternity and presence.” Calling forth the best versions of ourselves, he defines saints as “antibodies to the disease of indifference.” Pleading for wisdom, empathy and resilience, Pope Francis notes that many of the countries that have most successfully addressed COVID are led by women presidents and prime ministers.

Jesus spoke to all nations and generations: “I have come that you may have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10). That includes all of our sisters and brothers, current and future. The choice is ours. By “the signs of the times” (Matthew 24:3-31), our legacy clock is ticking.