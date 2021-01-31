Ellerbrock: Upon further reflection, hope abides

Last fall, I began the first day of class chatting with my 360 online students about how they and their families were doing health-wise regarding COVID-19. One student bluntly stated that in his “Franklin County there are no cases,” so he wasn’t worried because “the pandemic is a hoax.”
Though I respected his willingness to make such a bold assertion amidst his peers, I was perplexed by his ignorance and myopia. Since it was Day One of my class, I did not rebuke him, hoping to slowly convince him and others throughout my course about the importance of critical thinking skills. Sadly, after my first test, he disappeared.
Now in my 40th year of university teaching, I find myself wondering how much of a difference I have made? Though I have no problem with naive teenagers being admitted to Virginia Tech, I do have serious problems if they graduate four years later still stuck in a cloud of unknowing.
As we approach 400,000 American deaths from COVID-19, should a “student” be graduated who denies reality? Furthermore, I have problems with a student who cannot or will not see beyond their own county on any social issue. Globally, are the lives (i.e., deaths) of two million fellow human beings irrelevant? I cannot accept such a mindset receiving a Hokie diploma.
My career has been a joy and privilege. So many wonderful students and brilliant colleagues. Yet, I now question whether I am the naïve one? As an educator, what have I accomplished if millions of Americans seek truth from hollow demagogues preaching ideology with no basis in facts? We are accountable for choosing whom we follow.
My Catholic education convinced me of the essential importance of reason. In the 13th century, St. Thomas Aquinas brought Christianity into harmony with Aristotle through the application of reason. Religious faith must be based in reason. It must make sense, including its mystical insights, as well as its relationship with science. Passion alone does not justify itself. Not long ago, the Lebanese Christian philosopher Kahlil Gibran proclaimed in The Prophet that, “passion motivates reason and reason tempers passion.”
Extremism uses fear and disenchantment to manipulate well intentioned people into alternate universes, isolated cults, angry mobs, and cynical voters. I have no doubt that groups of disengaged students sit quietly through my economics courses, no matter how hard I try to open their minds. Recent events in America worry me about the scale of apathy and simplicity among some graduates.
Diligent citizens of all backgrounds across America worked tirelessly to count votes in a national election upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, 60 federal courts, the U.S. Department of Justice, and 50 Secretaries of State. Yet millions of Americans discount the results, despite the deliberate transparency and multiple re-counts.
My Catholic faith and academic training make an ethical distinction between skepticism versus cynicism. One is healthy, the other is sinful.
In my experience, skepticism is the art of seeking evidence for one’s conclusions and beliefs. A skeptic says: show me the facts or convince me by your logic, reasoned theory. Blind obedience is dangerous and illogical. In challenging times, a skeptic speaks truth to power, unafraid of questioning the answers, even questioning the questions. Thanks to the feminist movement, I urge my students to always ask: who framed the question in the first place? When social conflict and passionate divisions arise, a skeptic upholds the Force of Law.
Cynicism is the perverse desire to always assume that corruption lies beneath the stone. A cynic hopes for and enjoys finding fault in “the other,” especially among one’s administrative superiors. Trust in the system is stupid. Walking in another’s shoes is fruitless. Ideology reigns and demonization erupts. Blind obedience to an authority figure is the easy solution. Pessimism bonds cynics, optimism is foolish. Interdisciplinary creativity and mutual compromise are suffocated. When social conflict and passionate divisions arise, a cynic abides by the Law of Force.
In his recent encyclical Fratelli tutti (On Fraternity & Social Friendship), Pope Francis says that goodness does not last forever. It must be rejuvenated every day. We are communal creatures. The pandemic has grotesquely demonstrated our common humanity.
Catholic theology describes humanity as possessing the capacity to continually transcend ourselves by the grace of God. What distinguishes us from the animals is our ability, with God’s sanctifying grace, to wake up every day and strive to become better versions of ourselves. With a new semester, I’m hanging onto hope for our better angels.
Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.