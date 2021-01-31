Ellerbrock: Upon further reflection, hope abides

Last fall, I began the first day of class chatting with my 360 online students about how they and their families were doing health-wise regarding COVID-19. One student bluntly stated that in his “Franklin County there are no cases,” so he wasn’t worried because “the pandemic is a hoax.”

Though I respected his willingness to make such a bold assertion amidst his peers, I was perplexed by his ignorance and myopia. Since it was Day One of my class, I did not rebuke him, hoping to slowly convince him and others throughout my course about the importance of critical thinking skills. Sadly, after my first test, he disappeared.

Now in my 40th year of university teaching, I find myself wondering how much of a difference I have made? Though I have no problem with naive teenagers being admitted to Virginia Tech, I do have serious problems if they graduate four years later still stuck in a cloud of unknowing.

As we approach 400,000 American deaths from COVID-19, should a “student” be graduated who denies reality? Furthermore, I have problems with a student who cannot or will not see beyond their own county on any social issue. Globally, are the lives (i.e., deaths) of two million fellow human beings irrelevant? I cannot accept such a mindset receiving a Hokie diploma.