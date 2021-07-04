Ellerbrock: Vatican II – another view

What happened on November 22, 1963? Our first Catholic president was assassinated. Coincidentally that day, the bishops in Rome for the Second Vatican Council voted 2,158 to 19 to approve the vernacular Mass. It no longer had to be conducted in Latin.

The bishops’ goal was to call Catholics to “full, conscious, and active” participation in the liturgy and their faith. Yet, today some Catholics yearn for a return to the Latin Mass and “traditional” rituals. In her national column, Christine Flowers (Roanoke Times, June 12th) asserts that “eliminating Latin segregated Catholics from each other” by removing our “unitary language,” as if everyone in the pews understands Latin.

Flower’s love of Catholicism is evident in her syndicated columns, as is her nostalgia for the church of her 1960s childhood. Let me respectfully broaden the picture.

Jesus spoke Aramaic, not Latin. For centuries, Mass was held in homes, hosted by women. The Council of Trent (1570) mandated the Latin Mass. Celebrating Mass, priests faced east and turned their back to people in the pews.