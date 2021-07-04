Ellerbrock: Vatican II – another view

What happened on November 22, 1963? Our first Catholic president was assassinated. Coincidentally that day, the bishops in Rome for the Second Vatican Council voted 2,158 to 19 to approve the vernacular Mass. It no longer had to be conducted in Latin.
The bishops’ goal was to call Catholics to “full, conscious, and active” participation in the liturgy and their faith. Yet, today some Catholics yearn for a return to the Latin Mass and “traditional” rituals. In her national column, Christine Flowers (Roanoke Times, June 12th) asserts that “eliminating Latin segregated Catholics from each other” by removing our “unitary language,” as if everyone in the pews understands Latin.
Flower’s love of Catholicism is evident in her syndicated columns, as is her nostalgia for the church of her 1960s childhood. Let me respectfully broaden the picture.
Jesus spoke Aramaic, not Latin. For centuries, Mass was held in homes, hosted by women. The Council of Trent (1570) mandated the Latin Mass. Celebrating Mass, priests faced east and turned their back to people in the pews.
Also a child of the 1960s, I was an altar boy who dutifully memorized my Mass prayers in Latin, hardly understanding what I was saying. We had no altar girls, female lectors or singer/musicians, as if half of humanity is not worthy of grooming for parish leadership roles. Communion was received only on the tongue, not the hand, implying that tongues are more reverent than hands.
Why did the church revise the liturgy at VAT II? Because for many of the faithful, it was too passive, a spectator sport with a legalistic focus on minute details in order to fulfill one’s weekly obligation to attend Mass … how late can I arrive, how early can I leave? Yes – the music was beautiful, as is contemporary music, and all music when voices are lifted up to the Lord.
Why did Pope John XXIII call VAT II? Recall what happened globally during the prior century. Charles Darwin published his Origin of Species (1859) establishing a scientific account of evolution, which still challenges some believers’ faith. Karl Marx analyzed the unjust working conditions in the industrial revolution and pessimistically declared that humanity is forever doomed to dialectical materialism – social class conflict. Responding to these powerful social forces, Pope Pius IX convened the First Vatican Council (1870).
VAT I circled the wagons and adopted a defensive posture regarding science, human reason, other religions, and the role of civil authorities versus the church’s magisterium. In its Syllabus of Errors (1864) Rome rejected various “heresies”: Protestantism as a legitimate branch of Christianity, separation of church and state (thus Catholicism should remain the official state religion), religious freedom as a fundamental human right, philosophy and science can lead to God without supernatural revelation.
The first half of the 20th century saw two World Wars, a genocidal holocaust, Great Depression, two nuclear bombs, and Sigmund Freud declare that humans are sexual automatons doomed to our darkest passions. To make religion more real and impactful, Pope John called VAT II, inviting global participants from diverse backgrounds and theological perspectives, acknowledging the church’s historical limitations, refreshing (not changing) our doctrinal teachings, and calling everyone to their sacred vocation to build God’s universal kingdom 24/7/365 … and celebrate the sacred liturgy fully, consciously, and actively.
VAT II has been ratified and promoted by every subsequent pope: Paul VI continued the Council when John XXIII died during it, St. John Paul II stated that the answers to the complex questions posed by the new millennium are found in VAT II, Benedict XVI labeled VAT II the New Pentecost, and Francis calls the church to be a field hospital serving the most vulnerable children of God who is justice and mercy personified.
Yet, today a minority of nostalgic “traditional” Catholics like Flowers seek to “reinterpret” VAT II. Influential voices like Cardinal Raymond Burke and Archbishop Carlo Vigano boldly call for Pope Francis to resign because of his efforts to decentralize authority in the church away from Rome. They want a return to VAT I’s monarchical papacy where the pope and bishops were immune from civil law, an issue in the sexual abuse crisis. Ironically, if Francis’ critics became pope, they would likely tolerate no such dissent in the ranks of clergy and laity.
VAT II was Catholicism’s 21st Ecumenical Council. It won’t be our last. It takes 100 years to see the full fruits of each Council. Co-operating with the Holy Spirit, we move forward, not backward, in faith. Amen.
Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.