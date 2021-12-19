Ellerbrock: What happened to the gold that the magi brought?

Writing his gospel to a Jewish audience, Matthew describes magi from the East bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to honor baby Jesus (MT 2:11): gold for a future king, frankincense to worship the divine, myrrh to seal a premature death. Yet, the Christ child grows up in poverty. What happened to the gold?

Consider the origin of the magi: how many were there, what were their names, were they also wise men or kings themselves, did they ride camels, where did they come from, and most importantly — why did they come to the newborn’s manger?

We infer there were three because they brought three gifts, that’s all we know from the Bible.

They were subsequently given the names Gaspar, Balthassar and Melchior by an anonymous author in Egypt around 500 AD.

In Babylonian culture, magi were revered as wise men and enchanters, though Jewish culture considered them magicians and sorcerers.

We assume they were royalty because Psalm 72 in the Hebrew scriptures (Old Testament) describes “three kings from Tharsis, Arabia and Saba bringing gifts to King David’s son” — Jesus’ lineage.

Though Matthew and Luke (New Testament) make no mention of animals at the manger, we subsequently adopted that image from the prophet Isaiah’s vision of “kings from a foreign country riding a multitude of camels bearing gifts of gold and frankincense in praise of the Lord” (ISA 60:6, 10-11).

Where were they from? Lacking historical certainty, three theories survive. Early Christian artwork in the Church of the Nativity depicts Persian magi, which persuaded Persian invaders to not destroy the church when they ransacked Bethlehem in 614 AD. However, early Christian scholars Justin Martyr and Tertullian believe the magi came from Arabia. Lastly, some assert the magi were from Mesopotamia because Matthew alludes to the Jewish exile in Babylon.

Critical for us today: why did they journey to Bethlehem? It is noteworthy that Jewish Matthew tells a Jewish audience that pagan magi Gentiles (non-Jews) are drawn to Jesus guided by a cosmological sign — the North star. Conversely, it is noteworthy that Jewish Luke writes his gospel to a Gentile audience and states that it was Jewish shepherds who visited the manger, heralded by the voices of a heavenly host of angels.

Both evangelists are proclaiming to believers and non-believers that all are called.

Joining our human family, Jesus adopts us into His divine family, fulfilling the original revelation in Genesis that we are made in the image and likeness of God — male and female (GEN 1:27). According to the Christmas story, we are all called to take the Good News (Gospel) to all nations, to the ends of the earth, whether we are magi or shepherds.

So, what happened to the gold given Mary and Joseph? It’s pretty obvious that they did not spend it on themselves. Gold in Bethlehem and Nazareth 2,000 years ago would have dramatically distinguished their family from their humble community, nor would Jesus have become an itinerant preacher warning against the dangers of material wealth. He was crucified after overturning the tables of the money-changers in the sacred Temple.

Christmas calls everyone to reassess the nature of human wealth. It lies in relationships — the only thing we take with us beyond our grave.

All children of God, no one is defined by their sins. Though the carol scares children with fear that God is “making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or nice,” worthy to receive Christmas gifts … that’s not how it works. God’s parental love is unconditional.

Another wise man spent the day walking through the woods, finding a large diamond along the path. When evening arrived, he came upon a clearing in the forest at the edge of a small village. He found a nice shade tree under which he reclined for the night.

Just as he was falling asleep, a poor villager ran up to him, saying he had a dream that a wise man would bring him a precious stone that would solve all of his problems. The wise man opened up his satchel, told the villager that he found this diamond on his journey, and offered it to the excited villager, who grabbed it and joyfully ran back home.

The next morning, the villager returned to the wise man under the tree and said: “I tossed and turned all night, no sleep at all. Here’s your stone back. What I want from you is the true wealth that enabled you to give this diamond away so easily!”

Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.