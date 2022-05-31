Ellerbrock: Why pay for love of learning?

In “The Need to Win” composed 2,400 years ago, Chuang Tzu wrote:

# # #

When an archer is shooting for nothing

He has all his skill.

If he shoots for a brass buckle

He is already nervous.

If he shoots for a prize of gold

He goes blind

Or sees two targets —

He is out of his mind!

# # #

His skill has not changed. But the prize

Divides him. He cares.

He thinks more of winning

Than of shooting —

And the need to win

Drains him of power.

# # #

Perhaps the NCAA could use some Taoist wisdom. In this new era of Name, Image + Likeness, the NCAA allows college athletes to capitalize financially off of their NIL. Results? Note the blunt verbal warfare between Alabama and SEC rival Texas A&M (my alma mater) as to whose “team is bought and paid for” by donors and “collectives” (groups of donors) in the recruitment of star athletes.

Note also the burgeoning trend of players using the NCAA portal to jump colleges in a matter of months in pursuit of more playing time and NIL rewards. School loyalty is rapidly becoming an anachronism. “One and done” is the new mantra.

In its addiction to dollars, the NCAA’s latest strategy is to allow colleges to pay players for good grades. For example, to keep up with the ACC competition, our Hokie Athletic Department proposes to allocate $3.2 million to reward players up to $6,000-$7,000 annually for good grades, on top of their athletic scholarships, housing, meals, apparel and NIL earnings.

Indeed, there is legitimate concern that college sports exploit student-athletes who labor intensely, generating significant revenues for schools and ascendant salaries for coaches. Equity is lost in the drama on the field. Unfortunately, as much as I love sports, these NCAA “solutions” do not pass the smell test.

As an economics professor, my initial reaction is to ask a scary question: am I now a seller of grades? If we are using capitalistic incentives (money) to buy greater academic effort by student-athletes, what’s the going rate (market value) of an A or B?? Do you see where this perverse logic is going?

Is this policy any different than college students earning academic scholarships or parents rewarding their children with gifts for academic “excellence”? Probably not. However, in each case, students’ motivation is key.

As parents and educators, instilling and nurturing in students and athletes an intrinsic love of learning is a lifelong gift we have to offer. Exploited by frugal funders, our best school teachers clearly don’t do it for the money. Teaching and learning are their own reward. They build a legacy of curiosity and wonder that transcends the classroom, outlasts money, enriches lives, and propels humanity.

On the other hand, motivating students with extrinsic accolades fades fast, or worse, leads to a neurotic treadmill of competitive narcissism. How many honors or trophies are enough? Fear of losing is debilitating. Re-read Tzu.

In my 44 years of university teaching (30 at VT), I can usually detect a student’s motivation, e.g., a genuine love of learning versus “I have to have an A because I always get As.” I teach 1,100 Hokies each year, including athletes about whom I care deeply. But now, when a player approaches me to argue or plead for a higher grade, what am I to think? Love of learning or money? Or both?

To foster team camaraderie in the NIL era, why not inject some equity into the game by pooling (taxing) a certain percent of each player’s NIL earnings to be equally distributed among all teammates, regardless of their role or amount of playing time? Otherwise, is it really a team sport? For the privilege of being members of the team, have the players vote before the season on the appropriate percentage, forcing everyone to assess fairness, broaden its impact on future recruiting, and lessen the lure of the portal.

In today’s media, we constantly hear about professional players’ and coaches’ escalating salaries and championship rings. Sadly, how often do we hear someone say: “I play for the love of the game”? How often does a graduating senior begin their resume with a “Career Goal: to continue learning until my last breath.”

Chuang Tzu sought freedom from lesser cares. Learning is contagious. Winning is constrictive.

Today, my favorite sports quote comes from Grantland Rice: “When the one great scorer comes to write against your name, he cares not whether you won or lost, but how you played the game!” Amen.

Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. These views are his own.